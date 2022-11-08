Submit Release
Dunleavy Names Marijuana Task Force Appointees

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced appointees to The Governor’s Marijuana Task Force. The governor signed Administrative Order 339 on September 21, 2022, created to review the current marijuana tax and fee structures and regulations applicable to marijuana operators and provide recommendations for improvement to the Office of the Governor.

The Task Force consists of 13 voting members. In addition to the Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner, the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Commissioner, and the Director of the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Agriculture, Governor Dunleavy has appointed the following individuals:

  • Aaron Staissney (Licensed Marijuana Operator)
  • Sam Hachey (Licensed Marijuana Operator)
  • Gary Evans (Licensed Marijuana Operator)
  • Brandon Emmett (Licensed Marijuana/Concentrate)
  • Ryan Tunseth (Licensed Marijuana Retailer)
  • Frank Malone (Limited Licensed Marijuana Cultivator)
  • Leif Abel (Standard Licensed Marijuana Cultivator)
  • Nick Miller (Member on the AK Marijuana Control Board)
  • Jana Weltzin (Public Member)
  • David Pruhs (Rep for City, Borough, Or Muni)

The Task Force will meet monthly and submit a report of findings and recommendations by January 13, 2023.

