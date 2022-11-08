AkitaBox Announces Product Integration with Procore: AkitaBox Connect
AkitaBox delivers an unrivaled data-driven software to assess and optimize the operation and condition of facilities, from the boiler room to the boardroom.
AkitaBox partners with Procore Technologies, to create AkitaBox Connect, an integration between the two products for smoother construction handover.
New integration streamlines the construction handover process
MADISON, WI (November 8, 2022) - AkitaBox, a facilities management software developer, has partnered with Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of construction management software, to create AkitaBox Connect, an integration between the two products for smoother construction handover.
AkitaBox Connect eases the transition from building construction to facilities operations and maintenance. It enables building operators to transfer all essential construction documentation from Procore directly into AkitaBox, which then serves as the building’s comprehensive facilities management solution.
“Right now, construction handover is a huge pain point for everyone involved. AkitaBox Connect smoothly transfers this essential documentation and makes it immediately applicable to building operations teams,” says Josh Lowe, AkitaBox’s Chief Solutions Officer.
“Construction document handover has historically been a manual, time-consuming process for general contractors,” adds Lowe. “Once the data is handed over, it’s not typically in a format building operators can easily use to begin maintaining the facility. Now we have the technology to change that.”
Using AkitaBox Connect, building operators can select and transfer construction documents in Procore to AkitaBox facilities management software without a physical handover. Once in AkitaBox, each document can be associated with specific assets within the facility.
“This integration is a first-of-its-kind solution resulting from our partnership with an industry-leading construction tech company,” says Derek Blackmore, President of AkitaBox. “It connects AEC firms and building owners with the technology they need to support the full building lifecycle and drive better decisions through data.”
“AkitaBox Connect facilitates the roundtrip journey of building data from construction, to maintenance, to the next construction project,” says Jeremy Chasen, Senior Business Development Manager, Procore. “It helps ensure the essential construction documentation living in Procore is transferred to the facilities teams in a usable format so they are equipped to manage the building from day one.”
Once construction data is brought over from Procore, building operations teams can use AkitaBox to manage work orders, preventive maintenance, asset life cycles, inspections, facility condition assessments, and capital planning in one tool.
The AkitaBox Connect integration is now available in the Procore App Marketplace.
About AkitaBox
AkitaBox delivers an unrivaled data-driven software to assess and optimize the operation and condition of facilities, from the boiler room to the boardroom. Their cloud-based software provides real-time facilities data in a visual and easy-to-use, customizable format - helping teams simplify their operations, reduce risk, and solve even the most complex facility challenges. The AkitaBox Pulse suite of software solutions includes Facility Condition Assessment, Capital Management, Asset Management, Work Order Management, Preventive Maintenance, Occupant Experience, and Inspections. Visit www.akitabox.com.
About Procore
Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.
Roxy Gribben
AkitaBox
rgribben@akitabox.com
AkitaBox Connect: Simply Your Construction Handover Process