‘Hello Cardano’ Template Now Available for Building DApps on Cardano
Developers wanting to build on Cardano now have a new tool that solves a big problem: a dApp template that makes sense of Cardano's smart contract tooling.
This is a big step forward to making Cardano’s development economically interesting.”FIRESTONE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For software developers wishing to build and deploy dApps on the Cardano blockchain, the process just became a whole lot easier.
— Nick Van den Broeck, Platonic.Systems engineer
Platonic.Systems, a functional programming consultancy specializing in Haskell, announces that they have recently completed work on an open-source code template that solves a major headache for hopeful developers: understanding Cardano’s smart contract tooling. The project, bankrolled by Ardana Labs, took roughly five months to complete.
Building on Cardano has been an ongoing challenge since the blockchain’s inception. While its functional Plutarch code base and Plutus Core ensure maximum efficiency and correctness for the ecosystem, the languages are difficult, new, and not well documented. The Hello Cardano template gives developers an architecture that functions on-chain and allows them to focus on writing the dApp’s business logic. It uses the Cardano Transaction Library (CTL) for off-chain development and sets up basic testing frameworks and deployment for dApps, including volume testing. The template is currently supported by light wallets Nami, Gero, and Flint.
“The Hello Cardano Template was built to provide Plutus developers insight into good coding practices and set up all the frameworks necessary for Cardano dApp development,” says Nick Van den Broeck, engineer at Platonic.Systems and project lead. “This is a big step forward to making Cardano’s development economically interesting and, therefore, a big win for security.”
Platonic.Systems has been actively involved in Cardano’s development over the last 18 months, working to find solutions to scalability, developer tooling, and other hard problems. They’re frequently consulted by other Cardano developers, such as Ardana, MLabs, and IOG.
“To have a proof-of-stake, decentralized protocol built on functional programming is genuinely special,” says Isaac Shapira, Founder and CEO of Platonic.Systems. “The code may take longer to write, but it’s going to be far more concise, secure, and scalable than anything anyone else has attempted in blockchain. That’s why we’re focused not just on laying a great foundation for Cardano, but also on equipping developers with ergonomic tools they can use to quickly expand its ecosystem.”
Developers can access the Hello Cardano template on GitHub.
Aidan Williams
Platonic.Systems
+1 720-336-1275
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn