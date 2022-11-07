Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 291,590 in the last 365 days.

Brian Fechter Appointed Acting Revenue Commissioner

Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Brian Fechter to replace Deven Mitchell as acting commissioner for the Alaska Department of Revenue. Mitchell is leaving the department to become executive director at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation.

Mr. Fechter has been with the state since 2013, serving in various capacities at the Office of Management and Budget, Department of Health and Social Services, and most recently as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Revenue. He Holds a Masters Degree in Financial Services (MSFS) from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA. Brian Moved to the state in 2012 after having worked for the Walt Disney Company in Orlando Florida and PNC Bank in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. He also serves the state on the State Bond Committee, Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Board and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation.

Fechter takes over as acting commissioner beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

You just read:

Brian Fechter Appointed Acting Revenue Commissioner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.