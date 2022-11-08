AMT PostPro Launch Production Validated Polypropylene Vapour Smoothing Surface Finishing System at Formnext 2022
AMT Adds to Their Arsenal of Industrial Automated Post Processing Systems with the Launch of Patented PostPro SF PP for Vapour Smoothing Polypropylene MaterialsAUSTIN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMT, a leading manufacturer of automated post processing technology for Additive Manufacturing, is proud to announce the launch of their newest surface finishing system designed for vapour smoothing polypropylene. The all-new Patented polypropylene surface finishing system, PostPro SF PP, will be unveiled at the world’s leading Additive Manufacturing event, Formnext 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany. The PostPro SF PP has been validated by top industry material producers including HP, BASF Forward AM, Ricoh, and AM Polymers.
Polypropylene (PP) is a polymer that is commonly used in automotive, medical, and consumer 3D printing applications due to its desirable properties. However, polypropylene parts must undergo proper surface finishing to be functional. Polypropylene typically exhibits extreme chemical resistance to certain chemicals which makes it challenging to chemically process. AMT has invented a solution to this problem with PostPro SF PP.
Results from the validation of the system with multiple end customers show the elimination of surface imperfections on parts, including those with complex geometries and internal cavities.
The pairing of Polypropylene and PostPro surface finishing has been successfully applied to medical applications such as prosthetic devices demonstrating its effectiveness in highly regulated industries. The results of BASF Ultrasint® PP in combination with the PostPro SF PP also delivered superior 3D printed components enabling polypropylene parts for use in a comprehensive range of industries and applications.
The PostPro SF PP features the same ergonomic footprint and processing technology as its predecessors and offers a controllable surface finishing solution that reduces surface roughness and texture without loss of detail or definition while enhancing mechanical properties.
The systems are available to order now and will ship in early 2023. AMT’s Global Head of Sales, Giorgio Ioannides commented on the launch: “Polypropylene (PP) is one of the most frequently used plastics in the world for traditional manufacturing. At AMT, we believe a similar trend will follow within additive manufacturing. PP can target a variety of 3D printing applications including Automotive, Biopharma, and Medical. Surface finish is crucial for these applications, and I am thrilled to share the last 24 months of hard work with the world. The PostPro SF PP is a production-ready automated chemical vapour smoothing technology that will enable 3D Printed PP for end-use parts at scale.’’
AMT will present the PostPro SF PP on their booth at Formnext 2022 along with a wall designated to the display of end-use polypropylene 3D printed parts.
To learn more about the launch of AMT’s PostPro SF PP, visit the team at Formnext in Hall 12.1, Booth #D39 next to HP. AMT will host a dedicated expert presentation about the SF PP machine at their booth on Wednesday, November 16th at 4:00 PM.
About AMT:
AMT is the world’s first 3D printing technology company dedicated to unlocking 3D printing as a viable alternative to traditional manufacturing through its innovative suite of post processing hardware. PostPro, developed by AMT, is a digital post processing technology platform that automates the manual and costly steps associated with legacy additive 1.0 ‘low volume & prototyping’ post processing and enables functional ‘high-volume end-use parts’ production from 3D printers.
PostPro allows companies to leverage the benefits of additive manufacturing at scale, by providing an order of magnitude improvement in part throughput, performance, quality, cost, and safety. AMT’s technology platform currently underpins a significant proportion of the world’s largest 3D printing contract manufacturing companies’ part finishing operations. The systems are deployed across 30 countries in over 300 locations, and to date over 10 million parts have been processed with AMT’s post processing technology.
AMT was founded by CEO Joseph Crabtree in 2017 following his decade-long experience in the traditional manufacturing landscape. The company is venture-backed and now has over 100 employees in the UK, Europe, and the USA.
