New Winter Parking Area Coming to Lake Cascade

This winter, ice anglers will find accessing the the popular Stonebraker Lane/Sugarloaf access at Lake Cascade is a bit easier thanks to a new parking area on Stonebraker Lane.

Fresh gravel was donated by Valley County to help make this project happen

During the summer, Fish and Game and Valley County teamed up to work with a private landowner at the entrance to Stonebraker Lane to create this new parking area for ice anglers.

Working through Fish and Game’s Access YES! Program, the landowner signed a 5-year agreement to allow winter parking on their property. The Access YES! Program is designed to improve access to private land or through private land to public land, by compensating willing landowners who provide access.

Anglers have been using this access point for years, but without any formal parking area. This has caused congestion and safety issues immediately adjacent to Highway 55, spilling into Idaho Transportation Department's designated snow plow turnaround. This newly created parking area will help alleviate those issues.

Congestion along highway 55 at Stonbraker Lane in 2020

The Stonebraker Lane parking area is a half-acre in size and will accommodate up to 20 vehicles. Collaborators realize this parking area is not large enough to accommodate the level of use that is desired, but it’s a start. Over the next five years while this parking area is being used, managers will be working together to identify a longer-term solution that will provide parking for a higher volume of anglers wishing to use this access point.

The new parking area is a half acre in size, and should be able to accommodate up to 20 vehicles

Since the parking area is on private land, there are several site rules which must be followed:

· The site will only be open from December 1st through March 31st, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. No overnight parking is allowed.

· No vehicles, trailers, or RVs are allowed to be at the site outside of open hours. Violators will be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

· Access to the lake is permitted only on the designated travel route, which is west down Stonebraker Lane to the lake. The Bureau of Reclamation will be creating a designated access point at the end of Stonebraker Lane. Users may not cross adjacent pastureland to access the lake. The designated travel route will be clearly marked.

· Pack-it-in/Pack-it-out: there will be a portable restroom at the site, but no garbage service will be provided.

The designated access route follows Stonebraker Lane west, all the way to the lake. Bureau of Reclamation will be installing a designated access point in the gate at the location shown here. Anglers may also access the lake at the Sugarloaf Boat Ramp.

All of the earthwork and fencing has been completed at the new parking area. There are still some site improvements in progress to get the parking area ready for this winter – which will open as soon as the lake is frozen and ready to fish (usually around early January). Fish and Game paid for the access agreement, the site improvement, site signage, and will pay for portable restroom service and snow removal with sportsman’s access dollars. Valley County donated materials for the site improvement, and has been an integral partner in pushing this project through to get it ready for the hardwater this winter.

There will not be a fee for anglers to park at the site this winter. This site was developed and is being offered as a service to anglers. In return, we ask that you please follow site rules, keep the area clean, respect private property, and help ensure we can continue to provide this service to you all.

These site rules must be followed in order for this service to continue being offered to anglers

Its been cold and snowy up here in McCall during the first week of November, and the hardwater will be here before we know it. Our fisheries staff recently completed annual sampling on the lake and are working on an article to give you all an update on the fishery outlook for the 2022/2023 ice season. Spoiler alert….LOTS OF BIG PERCH!

For questions about Lake Cascade or other fisheries in the McCall Subregion, contact the McCall Fish and Game office at 208-634-8137, or contact the Regional Fisheries Biologist mike.thomas@idfg.idaho.gov or Regional Fisheries Manager jordan.messner@idfg.idaho.gov .

We can’t wait to see you all on the ice this winter!