Read more about Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Three in Muscogee County for Murder and Gang Charges

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted three alleged associates of the Marlow Gang in Muscogee County. The indictment stems from the shooting deaths of two individuals – one 17-year-old male and one 18-year-old male – in June 2021. Specifically, Rodderick Glanton, Homer Upshaw and Terrance Upshaw are charged with Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and other offenses. Homer Upshaw is also facing additional charges, including Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Trafficking in Marijuana. This is the second indictment to be obtained by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in Muscogee County and the twelfth indictment to be secured overall.

“This case demonstrates the devastating effects of gang violence on our children, our families and our communities, and it must be stopped,” said Carr. “All Georgians deserve to be safe and to live free from fear, and we will not rest until those responsible for this terror are held accountable for their actions. With our new Gang Prosecution Unit, we will continue fighting each day to combat gang activity and protect our most vulnerable from those who would put them at risk.”

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department.

Marlow Gang

The Marlow Gang is a local hybrid street gang. It is affiliated with US World, which is a powerful local hybrid street gang that came on to the Columbus scene in 2019. US World is comprised of other national gang affiliates, including the Gangster Disciples and some Crips.

Charges

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Muscogee County Grand Jury on Oct. 25, 2022, resulting in the indictment* of Rodderick Glanton (age 27), Homer Upshaw (age 27) and Terrance Upshaw (age 30).

Specifically, the indictment charges all three of the defendants with the following:

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Murder

2 counts of Felony Murder

4 counts of Aggravated Assault

3 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Homer Upshaw is also charged with:

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Felony Murder

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

No further information about the investigation or about the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Earlier this year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This new Unit officially began its historic work on July 1, 2022.

The creation of the Unit is made possible by HB 1134, legislation that provides the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide. Georgia’s FY 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to establish the new Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since Oct. 4, 2022, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained 12 indictments charging 49 defendants across the state.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.