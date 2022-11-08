New Workplace Ergonomics Solution Promises Rapid Time to Value
Cority’s Office Ergonomics Essentials empowers distributed employees to assess and manage risk with built-in best practicesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority, a leading global enterprise EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) software provider, today announced the launch of its rapidly-deployable Office Ergonomics Essentials solution to address and reduce workstation injuries of both remote and in-office employees.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that musculoskeletal injuries cost U.S. employers between $45-54 billion per year*. Common ergonomic injuries can include carpal tunnel, tendonitis in the arms and hands, ligament, and joint inflammation, and even disc or nerve compression due to conditions in poorly designed workstations. Harmful work habits, such as poor posture or infrequent breaks, can also lead to injuries over time. Reducing ergonomic risks proactively is critical for controlling the chances, and costs, of occupational injuries. With today’s workforce being more distributed than ever, involving a mix of remote and in-office setups, the complexity and challenge of managing employee risk have only increased with this new hybrid model.
As with all Cority’s Essentials solutions, Office Ergonomics Essentials enables rapid time-to-value with a powerful solution that can be deployed in just weeks. Consisting of best-in-class workflows, intuitive assessment tools, and advanced risk algorithms, Office Ergonomics Essentials helps organizations manage risks associated with poorly designed workstations and reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injuries. An employee-centered SaaS solution, Office Ergonomics Essentials empowers front-line workers to detect, assess, and manage ergonomic risks in their specific work environment with easy-to-use tools and tailored guidance.
"Increased discomfort and injury rates not only negatively impact employee morale, well-being, and productivity but can also contribute to high direct and indirect costs that affect company operations,” said Kim Moull, product marketing manager at Cority and Canadian Certified Professional Ergonomist (CCPE). “Prevention is critical. But it’s difficult for a company to manage ergonomic risk, much less predict it, when they can’t see it.”
Key benefits of Office Ergonomics Essentials include the ability to:
Empower employees. Self-guided assessments and personalized education enable employees to take control of their own environment and reduce the risk of injury.
Optimize and prioritize limited resources. Office Ergonomics Essentials saves staff time by guiding ergonomic specialists to where help and resources are needed most.
Demonstrate value and improve productivity. Data, combined with proprietary risk algorithms, provide reports that help demonstrate the effectiveness of ergonomics efforts, lower claim costs, and increase productivity.
Moull added, “Whether an organization has little or no ergonomic professionals on staff, the problem is the same: it’s impossible to scale so few people to meet the needs of the entire workforce. Office Ergonomics Essentials gives employees ownership over their work environment with intuitive tools to assess their own setup confidently and resolve identified issues quickly, freeing the experts up to focus on the most critical or complex ergonomic risks within the workplace.”
Cority has a long, demonstrated track record assisting organizations in optimizing their ergonomic programs to reduce the risk of occupational injuries. One notable customer success story centers on VMWare, a global software company based in California, and its use of Cority’s ergonomics solutions. With Cority, VMWare was quickly able to expand its office ergonomics program to its 39,000 employees across 58 countries, helping the business reduce identified high ergonomic risk in workstation setup by over 50% in its first year and resulting in VMWare employees giving Cority a 93% approval rate. With the launch of the Office Ergonomics Essentials solution, organizations of all sizes and across all industries will have the opportunity to realize the benefits of a powerful, unified SaaS solution to support their office ergonomics program.
Office Ergonomics Essentials is a standardized version of Cority’s comprehensive Office Ergonomics solutions which provides a customizable and configurable solution for complex or mature office ergonomics programs. Both are available as stand-alone solutions or as part of CorityOne™, the company’s responsible business platform, consisting of a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs. Cority is a platinum sponsor at the National Ergonomics Conference & Ergo Expo taking place November 8-10 in Las Vegas, NV. Product demonstrations of the new Office Ergonomics Essentials Solution will take place daily in Booth #501.
About Cority
Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by more than 1,500 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.
* https://www.osha.gov/news/testimonies/04272000
Meredith Schweitzer
66&Co
+1 347-698-9196
email us here