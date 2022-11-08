Submit Release
HedgeLegal Launches Contract Analytics Platform for Hedge Funds

TradingDoX gives you new tools to work with your trading agreements.

Changing the way Hedge Funds store, access and manage their counterparty documents.

We wanted to create something unique in the market which offers hedge fund managers, both emerging and established, the ability to track the counterparty agreement lifecycle.”
— Poseidon Retsinas
MONTREAL, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HedgeLegal, a law firm dedicated to providing industry best practice negotiation in counterparty documents (ISDA, Prime Brokerage, Futures, etc.), is proud to announce the launch of its proprietary software platform, TradingDoX. TradingDoX provides a solution for hedge funds to manage risk, improve operations and optimize legal negotiations through better access and analytics for their trading agreements.

"We wanted to create something unique in the market which offers hedge fund managers, both emerging and established, the ability to track the counterparty agreement lifecycle (from onboarding, to document storage and to analytics on the terms of those agreements),” said Poseidon Retsinas, founding partner of HedgeLegal.

To better serve the market, TradingDoX offers both a free light version and a premium version which contains advanced features.

"By offering both a light and premium version we give hedge fund managers, whether or not they are our law firm clients, the ability to benefit from this innovative tool,” continued Poseidon.

"For too long, the terms of agreements (ISDA, PB, etc.) have been buried inside PDFs in legal file folders. The TDX platform centralizes this data and allows for instant sharing of information across an organization. Legal no longer needs to operate in a silo from the operations and the investment sides of the business.”

With a focus on streamlining and optimizing agreement tracking, TradingDoX provides features such as side-by-side agreement viewing with bookmarked key terms, and the ability to search the contents of all uploaded agreements from a central dashboard – something not possible using operating systems, such as Windows.

Signing up is free and can be accessed from https://TradingDoX.com. For more information or a demo of TradingDoX, reach out to support@TradingDoX.com.

https://TradingDox.com
https://HedgeLegal.com

support@TradingDox.com
Poseidon Retsinas
HedgeLegal
