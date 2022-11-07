Smile Structure Dentistry and Braces welcomes Congressman Tony Gonzalez
EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Structure Dentistry and Braces had the honor of hosting Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales last month at their De Zavala dental practice location. The reason for Congressman Gonzales's visit was twofold: firstly, to discuss Smile Structure’s upcoming Veteran appreciation day event and secondly, to raise awareness about Smile Structure's ongoing effort to provide quality dental care for San Antonians. Dr. Smith and Congressman Gonzalez, both being veterans, share the common interest of community service not only to our veterans but to the local community. The Smile Structure team was very appreciative of Congressman Gonzales's visit and his encouraging words and support for the event.
Being proudly veteran-owned and operated, Smile Structure Dentistry and Braces is committed to supporting military veterans, and this is a part of their business's core values. One way their team is able to apply these values is by producing their annual “Smiles For Vets” event. During this event, veterans from all branches of the military and law enforcement are offered free dental services. This offer is also generously extended to spouses and children of veterans. Food and drinks are also provided at this community event.
Smile Structure’s 5th annual “Smiles for Vets” event is slated to take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11th, 2022 at their 6325 Babcock Rd location. Veterans, law enforcement officers, and their immediate families are encouraged to attend from 9 am-3 pm. Valid DD-214 or Veteran Identification must be presented.
More about Smile Structure Dentistry and Braces:
As a privately owned and operated San Antonio dental practice, Smile Structure Dentistry and Braces offers comprehensive dental care for families from all walks of life. Operating from five convenient locations, Dr. Adam Smith leads his dedicated team as owner and CEO. From general dentistry to orthodontics, Smile Structure is well-equipped to meet the needs of the San Antonio communities. To learn more about Smile Structure visit www.smilestructure.com/.
Dr. Adam Smith
