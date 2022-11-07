Statement from AG Yost on Family Dollar Lawsuit

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Just days after his office sued Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today filed suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar for also allegedly advertising goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter.

“We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register,” Yost said. “I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.”

Yost’s lawsuit, filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court, cites violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, saying that Family Dollar listed false prices on items and engaged in bait advertising.

Family Dollar was purchased by Dollar Tree in 2015 to reach low- and lower-middle-income households through urban and rural locations.

Ohioans who suspect unfair business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

