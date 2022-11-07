BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Voyeurism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000389
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/01/2022 / 1416 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: Voyeurism
ACCUSED: Mark Scalese
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Virginia Beach, Virginia
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton received a call about suspicious activity at a residence in Bethel. Detectives and Troopers conducted a search warrant on the residence in Bethel on February 1st, 2022, at approximately 1818 hours. During the search, numerous electronics were seized. After an investigation, Mark Scalese, was arrested on November 7th, 2022, for the offense of Voyeurism. He was cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on December 6th, 2022, at 0800 hours. No further information is available at this time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/22 / 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
Vermont State Police – Royalton
Bureau of Criminal Investigation: B-East
2011 Vermont Route 107
Bethel, Vermont 05032
(P): 802-234-9933
(F): 802-234-6520