BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Voyeurism

CASE#: 22B2000389

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/01/2022 / 1416 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: Voyeurism

ACCUSED: Mark Scalese

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Virginia Beach, Virginia

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton received a call about suspicious activity at a residence in Bethel. Detectives and Troopers conducted a search warrant on the residence in Bethel on February 1st, 2022, at approximately 1818 hours. During the search, numerous electronics were seized. After an investigation, Mark Scalese, was arrested on November 7th, 2022, for the offense of Voyeurism. He was cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on December 6th, 2022, at 0800 hours. No further information is available at this time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/22 / 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

