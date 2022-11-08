FIRST WELLNESS IN THE METAVERSE SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE NOV. 12

Wellness in the Metaverse Summit: An Exploration of 7 Dimensions of Wellness to take place on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Metaverse Dr. JB The Metaverse Doc Hope4Med

Explore 7 Dimensions Of Wellness With Hope4Med And Stellar Lineup Of Speakers

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Naomi Jean-Baptiste, also known as Dr. JB The Metaverse Doc, will be hosting her very first summit, Wellness in the Metaverse: An Exploration of 7 Dimensions of Wellness on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Metaverse. The summit is sponsored by Hope4Med and the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council.

This FREE event is open to healthcare professionals, caregivers, C-suite executives, and other professionals who want to learn strategies to cope with burnout.

Participants can attend as avatars or via Zoom. Registration is FREE. Go to Eventbrite to sign up and see the agenda. Since this is taking place in the Metaverse, you can attend from anywhere. No need to book a flight and hotel or wear a suit.

New to the Metaverse? Dr. JB has provided step-by-step instructions on how to create an avatar ahead of the event.

The seven guest speakers and the topics they’ll discuss are:

Barbara Rubel is an expert Thanatologist who focuses on complex death and suicide. She will address how to manage compassion fatigue and vicarious trauma. Her goal through the summit is to facilitate assessing and addressing your psychological well-being through a “FABULOUS Framework” for wellness.

Sherri Sherock, CHC, CPT is a certified Personal Trainer and Health Coach specializing in women's health from peri to postmenopause. Her goals as a Functional Fitness trainer are to educate how everyday movements and exercises help to increase strength, balance, and stability as you move your body through daily activities.

Vipp Jaswal will address how we can apply a 360-degree social wellness program starting from ourselves. He has helped many professionals across various industries develop their "Interpersonal Intelligence," which is the ability to humanly decode how we work across real, digital, and virtual platforms and the need to dignify your human spirit and those of others.

As a long-time mental health and psychological services provider, Candace Drummond, PsyD, LMHC is uniquely aware of the self-care and financial challenges that push most moms and mompreneurs to burn out. Through the services offered by her Momscapades brand and AViD Intellectual, Inc., her objective is to teach her audience the benefits of me-time.

Trained in India, Zee Clarke is a Harvard MBA that went from leading teams at Fortune 500 companies to teaching mindfulness and breathwork to people of color on topics like microaggressions, imposter syndrome, and Black fatigue. In this workshop, learn self-care tools including mindfulness and breathwork practices to find balance and grounding during stressful days.

Sharon Durbin Graves owns PaintingWithAcrylics101.com. She became a working artist/teacher 20 years ago after being diagnosed with scleroderma. She uses art as an outlet to see the world differently and as a distraction from her problems and symptoms associated with her chronic illness. While painting, she's only thinking about where the next brushstroke goes!

Neurosurgeon Dr. Juan Valdivia Valdivia will share the medical and mental health benefits of freediving. He currently serves as the medical director of the U.S. Freediving Federation and is a member of the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA)'s Medical and Science Committee.

ABOUT NAOMI JEAN-BAPTISTE, MD

Naomi Jean-Baptiste, MD, also known as Dr. JB The Metaverse Doc, is the CEO and founder of “Hope4Med,” a first-of-its-kind mental health and wellness platform in the Metaverse. She is an Orlando-based board-certified emergency room physician with a decade of experience and hosts the Hope4Med Podcast. Dr. JB completed her ER residency at NewYork Presbyterian Hospital. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and her Medical Doctor degree from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, her family immigrated to the U.S. and eventually settled in Orlando, Fla. when she was in the second grade. She is a first-generation immigrant and first-generation high school and college graduate. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming the first doctor in her immediate family. Learn more about Dr. JB and her programs at Hope4Med.com.

ABOUT HOPE4MED

Hope4Med is a first-of-its-kind mental health and wellness platform in the Metaverse created for healthcare professionals, students and trainees to combat burnout and maintain a healthy balance of mental health and well-being so they can flourish.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE MINORITY SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (FSMSDC)

FSMSDC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing access and growth for minority businesses in Florida. The organization’s goal is to increase purchasing from minority-owned businesses by government entities and corporations, while increasing the operating capacity of minority businesses through hands-on business assistance, training, and access to technology and capital resources. FSMSDC was founded in 1975 and is one of 23 regional councils affiliated with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council acts as a liaison between corporate America (and other large institutional buyers) and minority-owned businesses in the state of Florida.