Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Unified Door & Hardware Group's Acquisition of Eaton Door and Frame, LLC

RYE, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC ("Unified"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Eaton Door and Frame, LLC ("Eaton"). Located in Salem, New Hampshire, Eaton is value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for commercial, education, residential, healthcare, and other end market sectors. 

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Unified: Headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ, Unified is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for commercial, multi-family, healthcare, hospitality, government, education, public, and industrial end market sectors. Unified has 24 locations throughout 10 states in the U.S., predominately in large metropolitan areas, and employs more than 1,000 people. For more information, please visit www.udhgroup.com.

About Eaton: Eaton is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for commercial, education, residential, healthcare, and other end market sectors.

