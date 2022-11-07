Dermatology Associates Joins Epiphany Dermatology

Partnership improves access to great dermatologic care

Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence into the state of South Carolina through its partnership with Dermatology Associates, P.A., of Greenville.

Originally founded in 1964 by Dr. Falls Harris, Dermatology Associates has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the Upstate South Carolina area. The group is led by Joseph Catanzaro, MD, Matthew Bryan, MD, Joel Phillips, MD, Justin McCrary, MD, Benjamin Barrick, DO, and Courtney McFaddin, MD. The Dermatology Associates provider team also includes three excellent physician assistants. The entire care team is dedicated to personalized and professional skin care across its two locations in Greenville.

Dr. Catanzaro is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree and completed his dermatology residency at Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Bryan is a double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon who earned his medical degree at the Medical University of South Carolina and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Dr. Phillips is a double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon who earned his medical degree and completed his dermatology residency at Medical College of Georgia. Dr. McCrary is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at the Medical University of South Carolina and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Dr. Barrick is a double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon who earned his medical degree at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed his dermatology residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Dr. McFaddin is a board-certified dermatologist and board-certified dermatopathologist who earned her medical degree at the Medical University of South Carolina, completed her dermatology residency at Baylor Scott and White Health, and completed her dermatopathology fellowship at Medical University of South Carolina.

Along with its six board-certified dermatologists, the Dermatology Associates team includes three certified physician assistants – Allyson Cook, Brooke Meyer, and Jessica Mills – all of whom are focused on raising the level of dermatologic care available to patients in the Upstate of South Carolina. Dermatology Associates offers a full range of dermatology services, including medical, surgical, Mohs surgery, and cosmetic dermatology services.

Dr. Joseph Catanzaro commented, "Following a long history of successful independent practice, Dermatology Associates providers and staff are excited to announce their partnership with Epiphany Dermatology. Our search for a group with a national presence that fit our patient-focused goals and culture was exhaustive. In our search for a bigger and better version of our practice, we found Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a high-integrity company comprised of caring dermatologists. Epiphany's mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – providing excellent medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic care for our patients. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, Dermatology Associates gains access to the latest advances in dermatologic care, best-in-class expertise in medical practice management, and collegial opportunities with over 100 Epiphany dermatologists. We look forward to harnessing our partnership to bring Dermatology Associates' high-quality care to new communities across South Carolina."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, "We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Catanzaro, Bryan, Phillips, McCrary, Barrick, McFaddin, and their team of caring colleagues. Through our interactions with this vibrant practice, we have been impressed by their commitment to patients in the communities they serve – and doing it the right way. We are pleased to find strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible. This is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Upstate of South Carolina."

Through this partnership, Dermatology Associates' providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dermatology Associates' physicians and team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 76 locations in 13 states (Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming). Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by bringing clinical excellence to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005949/en/