Soukup to Host Natural Disaster Preparedness Webinar for Nonprofits

How can a nonprofit be better prepared for a natural disaster? A free webinar will discuss what nonprofits should do before and after a natural disaster.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soukup Strategic Solutions, a nonprofit consultancy serving the nonprofit sector for more than ten years, will host a free, one-hour webinar that will help nonprofit organizations navigate the challenges that arise following a natural disaster. The webinar will be held on November 10 at 11:30 a.m. and feature a panel discussion led by Joe Turner, host of IMPACTability®: the Nonprofit Leaders’ Podcast, and feature several guest panelists, including Dr. Lou Traina, Debra Haley and Christine Rahill. To register for the webinar, click HERE.

Topics of discussion during the webinar will include quick changes to a fundraising plan, effective communication with constituents, and possible grant opportunities that may be available to a nonprofit following a natural disaster. As a way to give back to the nonprofit community, Soukup Strategic Solutions will also offer a free 30-minute coaching session for those that attend the webinar.

“When a natural disaster strikes, the ongoing struggles after the storm can make it difficult for a nonprofit to continue to deliver to its constituents,” said Sheryl Soukup, president of Soukup Strategic Solutions. “Many times, a natural disaster can alter programs that a nonprofit delivers, cancel fundraising events, and affect the staff and volunteers at the organization. Hurricane Ian really brought challenges like these front and center. I know that everyone who attends this webinar will get some great insight on planning before a natural disaster strikes, and how to cope in the aftermath.”

Like for-profit entities, nonprofits must navigate through the many challenges that a natural disaster brings, including staffers affected by the disaster, infrastructure issues, and delays to programs and services, but other issues can plague a nonprofit as well. In southwest Florida, several venues were affected by the storm, rendering them unusable for events, forcing many nonprofits to either scramble to find a new location or to cancel altogether.

About Soukup Strategic Solutions

Soukup Strategic Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 by the company's president, Sheryl Soukup, to help nonprofit leaders maximize their impact. Soukup Strategic Solutions specializes in organizational assessments, fundraising, grant proposal writing, strategic planning, Board development, and coaching for nonprofit professionals. The company has a specific focus on helping organizations plan for growth.



