Partnership in Action

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (ACDD) and Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program (ADAP) recently collaborated to bring awareness around needs and resources for persons with developmental disabilities in Alabama at Tuskegee University’s Wellness Fair. Hosted by Tuskegee University’s office of ADA Compliance and office of Student Health and Wellness, the event focused on bringing awareness to the world of differences as part of its ADA and Mental Wellness Initiative. ACDD staff Darryle Powell, Executive Director, and Holli Cawthorne, Contracts Manager, along with ADAP’s Nicky Watkins, Senior Voting Rights Advocate and Outreach Coordinator, provided resources and information to Tuskegee University staff, faculty, and students during this successful event held October 19, 2022.

