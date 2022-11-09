Susan McCauley, Award-Winning Author, Debuts Her New ‘Trooper’ Book With Rave Reviews

Susan McCauley Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel cover

“Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel“ hailed by readers from Sylvester Stallone to Cindy Crawford to Ali MacGraw

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan McCauley (Author) and Darlee Urbitondo (Illustrator) bring you a wonderful story set in the glamorous and grand Beverly Hills Hotel. The real life dog Trooper and his best friend, Hollywood agent Andrea Eastman, get through tough times with love on their side.

The reviews of this wondrous tale have been, at the very least, impressive:

“Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel is right up there with Charlotte’s Web . . . highly recommended for both dogs and people.” - Academy Award winning screenwriter Marshall Brickman

“As someone who loves to read, I must say this is a delightful story for children, their parents, and dog lovers . . . such an adorable, sweet book!” - Cindy Crawford

“This is a wonderful story. I knew Trooper and he was a magnificent animal, and Andrea was the most loving owner one could imagine. This heartfelt story will move you for sure.” - Sylvester Stallone

“This story will touch your heart.” - Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actress Ali MacGraw

This tale of a real life dog and his owner is brought to you by Susan McCauley. A screenwriter and award-winning author of several books for children, teens, and adults, Susan fell in love with writing, theater, and film when she was eight-years-old.

Her favorite thing is when a reader (especially a kid or teen) has read one of her books and is jumping up and down with excitement asking when her next book will be out.

Susan tells us: “‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’ is my debut picture book. It was a fun and lovely experience getting to know Hollywood super agent Andrea Eastman, hearing the story of her and her dog, Trooper, and learning more about the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. It was truly an honor writing this story.

I hope that this book not only helps Trooper live on but also imparts the importance of the loyalty, comfort, and friendship our special pets can offer in our greatest times of need and on some of our greatest adventures.

I hope you enjoy ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel!’”

You can learn more about Susan and her works on the web at:

www.sbmccauley.com