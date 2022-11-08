Deep South Resources Exclusive Interview With Wall St Ledger
The time is ripe for investing in one of the best copper mines in the South African continent.
Deep South Resources (OTCBB:DSMTF)NEW YORK, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Value stock podcast interview with Pierre Leveille, President & CEO, Deep South Resources. (TSXV: DSM::OTCQB: DSMTF)
Deep South Resources used this opportunity to talk about its current projects and operations in Zambia and Namibia. The company has recently acquired three licenses in the copper belt in Zambia, which are extremely well situated, right neighbors to very large copper mines on the same geology. They will start a soil sampling program soon upon the reception of the approval of the Ministry of Environment. The aim of the program is to delineate drilling targets.
Talking about their recent acquisition in Zambia, President & CEO Pierre Leveille said, “ We have got the most prolific belt in the world in Zambia. One of our licensed neighbors the Konkola mine operated by Vedanta, one of the largest zinc and copper producers in the world, is just 7 kilometers away on the same geology. Konkola is the largest integrated copper mine in Zambia
Shedding light on the copper potential at his Zambian licenses, he stated, “What’s interesting about the copper belt in Zambia is that the grades are pretty high. We are talking about two-three percent copper as opposed to the average in the world, which is 0.50% at the moment. We have a highly experienced team in Africa and a chief operating officer with over 30 years of experience in Africa, on our board of directors. In fact, he has served as mine manager, country manager, and chief manager for companies such as First Quantum.”
With the recent account of the Zambian President about his desire to make Zambia, the number two copper producer in the world, surpassing Peru, Deep South Resources believes that this is one of the best times for investors to participate in their growth story. The company has projected a growth of 6-7 times in the next few years as they plan to advance their projects in Zambia and hopefully kickstart their pending projects in Namibia. The company believes that owing to its high network, extraordinary knowledge, and local geological team, it can offer a great upside for its investors.
