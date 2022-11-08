Oasys Architecture

The Nemots TCG has received a grant from Oasys as part of an agreement to launch on Oasys’ blockchain.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce The Nemots TCG has received a grant from Oasys as part of an agreement to launch on Oasys’ blockchain.

This announcement will unlock exciting new opportunities for The Nemots TCG and create a multi-chain gaming experience and ecosystem. It follows an extensive year of partnership-building for Oasys, which saw 21 top-tier initial validators pledging their support to the blockchain, including a wide range of established gaming giants such as Square Enix, SEGA, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco Research and Netmarble. Other Web3 ecosystem companies that have partnered with Oasys include ConsenSys and tofuNFT.

What is Oasys and TCGVerse?

Oasys is an eco-friendly, EVM-compatible, multi-layered blockchain built by gamers for gamers, offering a high-speed, zero gas fee experience to users by combining the best of public L1 and private L2 blockchain technology solutions, such as Oasys’ L2 blockchain TCGVerse.

TCGVerse specialises in TCG (Trading Card Games), which released CryptoGames Inc., one of Japan’s most popular blockchain companies. You can find more details in the whitepaper here.



Led by a team of blockchain experts, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers, and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and free gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



The Nemots CEO Jasper van Ravenwaaij said in response to this new announcement:

“We’re thrilled to have received a grant from Oasys. Our efforts with Oasys are focused on creating the most player-centric gaming experience and developer-friendly environment, using this innovative platform and technology.”

Further announcements will be made in due course including exciting new partnerships that will contribute to our exciting future.

The Nemots: it’s like Pokémon meets Stranger Things.

