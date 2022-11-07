Child Guidance Center Announces 40th Annual Holiday Tree Fantasy Event
The nonprofit invites the community to celebrate ‘The Magic of Childhood’ to support critical mental health services for OC’s most vulnerable children.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, US, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 4, Orange County’s business and community leaders, luminaries, philanthropists and mental health advocates will usher in the holiday season by celebrating ‘The Magic of Childhood’ at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach to raise critical funds for the Child Guidance Center to provide no and low-cost transformative mental health treatment services.
Attendees will enjoy a complimentary champagne and hors d'oeuvres reception, designer-decorated Christmas and holiday tree packages, a curated silent and live action, a premier wine-pull and a gourmet meal in the grand ballroom of the Balboa Bay Club.
“40 years ago, Child Guidance Center held its first Holiday Tree Fantasy event to raise awareness of children’s mental health treatment needs in Orange County. Admission was $5.00 and volunteers decorated Christmas trees with strands of popcorn and paper chains, beginning the important conversation to destigmatize childhood mental illness. Today Child Guidance Center’s Holiday Tree Fantasy event is a beloved annual traditional ushering in the magic of the holiday spirit while raising funding for transformational mental health treatment services for the most vulnerable children and families in our community,” said Lori Pack, CEO of Child Guidance Center.
With the increased need for mental health treatment services, Child Guidance Center invites the Orange County community to be part of the solution by attending and/or sponsoring this unique and impactful event.
Those interested in purchasing a ticket or sponsorship can learn more at childguidancecenteroc.org/pages/2022-holiday-tree-fantasy.
ABOUT CHILD GUIDANCE CENTER
Since 1967, the Child Guidance Center has been providing mental health services to Orange County’s most vulnerable children, adolescents and their family members. The need for affordable and effective mental health treatment services has never been greater, worsened by the enduring impacts of the pandemic and other challenging realities.The Holiday Tree Fantasy event will help combat the increased need for services and supports. Child Guidance Center’s mission is to empower children, youth and families to reach their full potential through innovative mental health programs and services.
