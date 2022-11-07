Beach Bill to Extend Online Gaming Advances

Trenton – With online gaming set to expire next year, today the Senate State Government Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Jim Beach which would extend internet gaming for another 10 years.

“For nearly a decade, online gaming has been a major economic driver for the state, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when many residents weren’t comfortable going to Atlantic City,” said Senator Beach, chair of the State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee. “The industry has grown and changed since it began in 2013 and I look forward to seeing where it goes in the years ahead.”

The bill, S-3075, would extend the expiration date for the authorization to conduct games through the Internet to 2033.

Under current law, the authorization for Internet gaming is set to expire in November 2023, 10 years after the enactment of the original authorization.

The bill would take effect immediately.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.