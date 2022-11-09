Submit Release
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. celebrates its centennial year at its birthplace, Butler University

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to celebrate its Centennial Year around the globe to include its birthplace, Butler University in Indianapolis, IN.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 12, 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded at Butler University by seven young educators with a mission to enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through positive community engagement.

The weekend consists of many events including:
• Where It All Began Centennial Ceremony at Butler University on November 11th from 6:30 pm EST – 12:00 am EST on the campus of Butler University. It will also include a documentary screening highlighting 100 years of the sorority.
• National Centennial Day of Service to honor female veterans on November 12th from 8 am EST – 10 am EST

In the 100 years since its founding, the organization continues its mission to achieve greater progress in the areas of education, healthcare, and leadership development. Through partnerships and service, the sorority has grown to over 500 chapters worldwide including the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates.

For more information on events open to the public, please visit www.sgrho1922.org

For more information, please contact:
Christina Kanu Consulting
Media Specialist
P: 703-303-0968

Katherine Warren
Christina Kanu Consulting
mediarelations@christinakanu.com

