DATCP Accepting Nominations for Produce Safety Advisory Council Seats​

November 7, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov



MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is now accepting nominations for the Produce Safety Advisory Council (PSAC). Two seats are available: one for a representative of a nonprofit education institution, and one for a representative of an underserved community.

Members of the PSAC serve two-year terms, and the council meets quarterly. The PSAC advises DATCP's Division of Food and Recreational Safety in establishing and achieving produce safety goals, representing constituency groups, and recommending solutions to problems facing Wisconsin produce growers in complying with the Produce Safety Rule.

The PSAC chair will evaluate nominees in consultation with DATCP and present recommendations to the council for review and approval. DATCP will send official notice of PSAC membership appointment to newly appointed members, and new members are expected to start their term at the council's subsequent quarterly meeting.



Nomination forms should explain why nominees would be valuable additions to the PSAC and preferably include two letters of support. Nominations will be accepted until the vacancies are filled, and representatives of Hmong communities are strongly encouraged for nomination.

Completed nomination forms can be sent to Joanna Kahvedjian, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 or by email to joanna.kahvedjian@wisconsin.gov. For questions, contact Joanna Kahvedjian, DATCP produce program and policy analyst, at (608) 977-0974.

Nomination forms and more information about the PSAC is available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/ProduceSafetyAdvisoryCouncil.aspx. ​



