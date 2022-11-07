CRS Data's Leading MLS Tax Suite Welcomes Five New Customers

Innovative property data features and customer-first philosophy fuel CRS Data's growth

CRS Data, a leading provider of property tax data in the U.S., has welcomed five new customers over the past six months. The innovative property data provider is committed to showcasing their investment into innovative growth and differentiating the MLS Tax Suite with personalized service.

Over the last six months, CRS Data's MLS Tax Suite has expanded its national reach with five new MLS and association customers, including several alliances and regionals representing multiple groups. The company's customer-first approach continues to serve as a differentiator and the intuitive MLS Tax Suite inspires ease of use, empowering users to ambitiously service clients.

CRS Data's newest customers include: Black Hills Association of Realtors, SmartMLS, MIBOR REALTOR® Association, REALTOR® Association of Sioux Empire and Greater Pocatello Association of REALTORS®.

"We are thrilled to welcome these five new customers to CRS Data's MLS Tax Suite," said Sara Cooper, executive vice president of the MLS Market. "In everything we do, we strive to give our customers the best in digital property data and robust, intuitive tools that will help them succeed. We are excited about this opportunity to build new relationships and discover fresh ways to elevate the experience for our users."

The CRS Data team is committed to growing and nurturing the company's innovative data solutions to best serve customers' needs.

"Our customer-first philosophy drives every part of our business, from customer service and user support to product enhancements and customized solutions," shared Cooper. "The talent we retain and attract within our company provides unparalleled expertise to ensure that we are constantly refreshing our platform with intuitive elements and intelligent data that enriches the lives of real estate agents across the U.S. and Canada."

Throughout the MLS Tax Suite, all product features are accompanied by written and video tutorials. The team's help desk is also available by phone or email, and CRS Data hosts in-person meetings and live webinars to provide real-time support to customers.

This integrated approach to customer support helps users get the most out of their property data, map tools and more, demonstrating CRS Data's dedication to personable customer support, ease of use and a multifaceted, user-driven approach to product development.

The CRS Data team is reaching new MLSs and associations across the U.S. and Canada to offer their flexible, robust MLS Tax Suite. Agents and executives can learn more by visiting https://www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite/.

About CRS Data: Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., CRS Data is a leading provider of public property record information servicing bankers, MLSs, appraisers, investors, and other specialty financial customers across the U.S. CRS Data is focused on providing accurate and timely property data, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Visit www.crsdata.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005827/en/