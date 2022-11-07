Facet Wealth Appoints Vince Maniago as Chief Product Officer

Maniago has more than 20 years of software product design and implementation experience, including Chief Product Officer for Personal Capital

Facet Wealth, a fintech company offering unbiased, personalized advice that integrates into every facet of life at an affordable flat fee, today announced it has appointed Vince Maniago as its Chief Product Officer. Maniago joins the firm's executive team to further Facet's mission to improve the lives of millions of Americans by offering impartial and invaluable financial advice and services at an affordable subscription fee.

Most recently, Maniago served as the Chief Product Officer for Personal Capital. He has also held key posts at leading technology firms such as Mint.com, E*Trade, and Yahoo!. During his first three months at Mint, Maniago invented a patent-pending system and user experience (UX), which was a revenue driver for Mint.

"Vince has few equals when it comes to fintech product experience. He has been at the forefront of every new innovation in personal finance in the last twenty years," said Anders Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Facet. "We're thrilled to have him join our team in support of our growth."

Founded in 2016 on the belief that unbiased financial advice is essential to living well, Facet is focused on redefining what financial planning means. Consistent with Facet's belief that Americans should be empowered to make life decisions with confidence and clarity, its platform delivers advice surrounding all aspects of a person's financial life, going way beyond managing assets and investments. Facet uses a subscription-based fee structure instead of assets under management (AUM)-based fees, making the highest quality of fiduciary service and care available to more Americans.

"I share Facet's belief that financial planning needs to be redefined to create a new standard in the industry and most importantly, address the needs of Americans today," said Maniago. "This is an elite team with a track record of disruption and doing right by clients. I am excited to get to work as we write this next chapter together."

The appointment of Maniago follows four other recent key hires to Facet's leadership team made to support the firm as it serves more than 12,000 clients across the country. The hires included: Mayra Cardosa, Head of Client Experience; Nick Betit, Vice President of Growth and Client Experience; Jimmy Ellis, Senior Director of Growth Marketing; and Sung Lee, Director of Acquisition Marketing.

In January of this year, Facet raised $100 million in its Series C funding round, led by Durable Capital Partners LP, with participation from prior investor Warburg Pincus, as well as from TeleSoft Partners, and Green Cow Venture Capital.

About Facet Wealth

Facet Wealth was founded in 2016 on the belief that unbiased, personalized financial advice is essential to living well. Redefining what financial planning means, Facet's mission is to empower people to live more enriched lives by delivering a new standard of guidance. Without asset minimums, Facet's planning goes far beyond a person or family's investments by focusing on advice that addresses every way money impacts their life. In recognition of their innovative approach and high-quality client experience, Facet Wealth was named NerdWallet's "Best Online Financial Planning Service" in 2020. In 2022, Facet was ranked 46th on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and was named one of the 50 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Financial Services by Fortune. Additionally, Facet has been named as one of Financial Planning's 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022.

Its tech-driven approach is customized to each client's needs, pairing people with their own CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, a fiduciary who meets with them 1:1 to integrate tailored financial advice into their entire life – all at an affordable subscription price. Facet's community of over 100 CFPs are providing traditionally overlooked households with the power of choice and freedom from financial worry.

To date, Facet Wealth has raised more than $165 million in funding from Durable Capital Partners LP, Warburg Pincus, Slow Ventures, Telesoft Partners, Green Cow Venture Capital and others.

Facet Wealth is a national SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). For more information, please visit facetwealth.com and connect with them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

