Restore Hyper Wellness Opens First Location on Boston's North Shore

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore), the nation's leading provider of proactive wellness services with more than 170 locations across the country, recently opened its newest location and first on the North Shore in Woburn, MA. Owners, Parag Laddha and Kunal Rao, debuted their first Restore in Santa Clarita, CA earlier this year and have committed to opening at least ten studios in Eastern Mass. in the coming years, with Watertown scheduled to open in early 2023. Laddha and Rao also own six locations of The Learning Experience early education and childcare centers in the Boston area.



Restore spotlights the fastest growing segments of wellness, helping people manage persistent pain, decrease signs of aging, improve sleep and focus, boost athletic performance, and strengthen the body's natural defenses. No matter what your "do more" goal is, Restore has a service to help you care for your body and mind. With expert guidance and on-site registered nurses, Restore serves both the fiercely athletic, and those simply looking for affordable and convenient ways to feel their best.

"Proactive wellness is rapidly growing as a priority for those seeking to do more of what they love, particularly those seeking solutions for nagging issues such as joint pain as they age," said Rao. "We were quite impressed by Restore's offerings and business model and have been amazed with the feedback from our clients in our first location. We look forward to bringing Hyper Wellness to the Woburn community and beyond in the coming years."

One of the many cutting-edge services offered at Restore Hyper Wellness is Whole Body Cryotherapy: a cold therapy which immerses the body in temperatures as low as -150°F for up to three minutes. This modality can help the body promote healing, boost mood and energy, optimize sleep, and reclaim youthful radiance. The Woburn location offers the Two Cool Electric Cryo Chamber, the first of its kind in the local market, enabling two people to access the service at one time, as well as an Infrared Sauna equipped for two people. Other offerings include: IV Drip Therapy, Red Light Therapy, Biomarker Assessments, Compression, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, HydraFacials, and Cryoskin Treatments.

Special rates on select services and Founding Member opportunities will be available during Restore Woburn's Grand Opening to be held November 10-13 at 290 Mishawum Rd., Suite 210, Woburn, MA 01801.

Grand Opening events feature:

Thursday, November 10: Beauty Night

Friday, November 11: Fitness Day

Saturday, November 12: Medical Day



Local gyms, restaurants, and other business will be on hand to provide refreshments and unique opportunities.

Weekend deals include:

$125 Cryoskin Facials

$100 off Premium HydraFacial*

50% off retail rate of single services**

30% off packs

10% off NAD+ 4-Packs & Single Dose

*Discount applies to Member and retail pricing. **50% off single services excludes NAD+ IV Drip Therapy, HydraFacial®, Cryoskin®, and Biomarker Assessments.

It will also be the final days to sign up for a Founding Membership and receive eight Core Services during the first month plus one of each of the following Base IV Drip, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy session, Intramuscular (IM) Shot and Esthetician Consultation for $159. Core Services include Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna, and Compression.

The 2,300 square-foot studio will employ a variety of full- and part-time workers, including wellness representatives, estheticians, and registered nurses under the oversight of independent physicians. This location will be open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm, Saturdays from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and Sundays from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

For more information on Restore Hyper Wellness in Woburn, please visit restore.com or call (978) 224-3544.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore) is the award-winning creator of an innovative new category of care—Hyper Wellness®. Restore delivers expert guidance and an extensive array of cutting-edge wellness modalities integrated under one roof. These modalities include biomarker assessments, IV drip therapy, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body and localized cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red light therapy, compression, HydraFacial, Circadia and Cryoskin. Restore's mission is to make Hyper Wellness accessible and affordable so people can feel their best and do more of what they love.

*Medical services available to clients of Restore are provided by an independently owned physician practice.

