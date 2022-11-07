Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Food Labeling Tabs (SDW-123)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is difficult for food business to find ways to label their food professionally and without having issues from adhesives," said inventor from Sonoma, Calif. "I thought of this idea to help provide an inexpensive way to label catered and to go meals for food industry."

He created the TOGO TAB that provides a versatile and affordable labeling system for to-go meal boxes. This would help employees and business owners organize and identify their boxed meals to expedite hospitality service and perhaps exceed customers' expectations. It would be ideal for boxed-up catering meals and would be easy to tuck-in through most to-go boxes. Additionally, this could serve as a viable alternative to stickers and other adhesive labels.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDW-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

