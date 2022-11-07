Populi Certified as a Qualified Entity to Receive Medicare Claims Data
Access will enhance the company’s proprietary database and healthcare analytics solutions
Qualified Entity certification is a testament to Populi’s commitment to improve access to high-quality healthcare data and actionable analytics.”FARMINGTON, CT, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Populi, Inc., an analytics-as-a-service provider, was recently certified as a Qualified Entity (QE) by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Through the CMS Qualified Entity Program, Populi will be able to receive Medicare Parts A and B medical claims data and Part D prescription drug claims data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. By combining CMS data with their own proprietary database of more than 300 million unique, de-identified patient records, Populi can offer healthcare provider organizations deeper insights into claim trends and growth opportunities. The company will apply data analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to generate public and non-public reports on measures of quality, efficiency, effectiveness and resource use.
“Qualified Entity certification is a testament to Populi’s commitment to improve access to high-quality healthcare data and actionable analytics,” said Bill Moschella, CEO and Co-Founder of Populi, Inc. “We’re excited to integrate this data into our suite of analytics products and APIs. This furthers our pursuit for data excellence and validates our data set as one of the most comprehensive in the provider market.”
QE certification has only been granted to a select group of organizations, and Populi is one of a subset with nationwide access. More information about Populi’s AI-powered Population Intelligence products can be found at populi.ai.
About Populi
Populi is an analytics-as-a-service company that makes access to commercial healthcare analytics easy. We enable healthcare organizations to market and sell to patients, consumers, and healthcare providers, by delivering the analytics they need in the platforms they work in every day.
