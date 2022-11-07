OPERA MISSISSIPPI TO GET JAZZED AT DULING HALL THIS NOVEMBER & DECEMBER
Chip Herrington brings his Jazz Quintet to Jackson as part of Opera Mississippi's Duling Hall Concert Series on Monday, November 14, 2022.
The Chip Herrington Jazz 5 plays acoustic jazz in a traditional club-style atmosphere. The ensemble is comprised of Gino Rosaria (piano), Larry Carter (saxophone), Dave Webb (bass), David White (drums), and Chip Herrington (trumpet).The group consists of
Victor Trevino Jr. stars as Elvis Presley in "An Elvis Christmas", part of the Opera's Duling Hall Concert Series on Thursday, December 1st, 2022/
The Duling Hall Concert Series is an informal and casual series of performances at Duling Hall, located at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi. Enjoy music in an informal & casual setting. From small operas and operettas to tributes to Rock Legends.
Join us for a dynamite evening of authentic Jazz in a relaxed atmosphere as Opera MS presents "Songs For My Father" with The Chip Herrington Jazz 5 on Nov. 14.JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, Opera Mississippi will host Songs For My Father featuring The Chip Herrington Jazz 5 from Mobile, Alabama on Monday, November 14 at 7 p.m. at Duling Hall, 622 Duling Ave. Come and join us for a dynamite evening of authentic Mobile Jazz in a relaxed, easygoing atmosphere…the way jazz is meant to be enjoyed! Opera Happy Hour starts at 6 p.m. with a specialty cocktail created by our Duling Hall bartenders.
This concert pays homage to Chip Herrington’s father and greatest inspiration, Ronnie Herrington, well known in Mississippi for serving over 30 years as Band Director at Columbia High School and an inductee of the Mississippi Bandmasters Hall of Fame. At age 88, Chip’s father continues to be a talented trombonist and lover of jazz. The Jazz 5 will tickle your ears with tunes like Chet Baker’s “My Funny Valentine,” Oliver Nelson’s “Stolen Moments,” Herbie Hancock’s “Driftin’,” and many more jazz favorites!
And there are less than 15 tickets left for Opera Mississippi’s festive tribute to the “King of Rock and Roll!” Don’t miss An Elvis Christmas on Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. at Duling Hall featuring Victor Trevino, Jr., winner of the 2022 Ultimate Elvis Contest produced by Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. You’ll hear Elvis’ biggest hits such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Hound Dog,” and “Jailhouse Rock” along with Christmas favorites like “Blue Christmas”, “Mister Santa", and “Rocking Round the Christmas Tree.”
Having performed in over 10 different countries, Trevino is rated as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world and has had the honor of working with many of Elvis’ colleagues including Wanda Jackson, Joe Esposito, Art Adams, and DJ Fontana. You will absolutely think that you are listening to Elvis live! Artistic Director, Jay Dean, said, “We’re so excited to have Victor back with us in Jackson. The last time he was here, he brought down the house! The fact that he just won the worldwide Ultimate Elvis contest at Graceland is a testament to his artistry and his quality. This is a do-not-miss event!”
Both November and December concerts are proudly presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. Admission is $35, but season packages are still on sale! Purchase one to get an extra ticket to any show of your choice for free! Visit our website at www.operams.org or call our box office (601) 966-6601 for tickets and more information.
ABOUT OPERA MISSISSIPPI
Opera Mississippi, founded in 1945, is the ninth oldest continuously operating opera company in the United States, and Mississippi’s only professional opera company. Opera Mississippi’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enlighten Mississippi audiences through world-class opera, musical theatre and popular musical experiences while providing educational outreach and emerging artist opportunities that reflect community connection and culture and preserving the art form of opera.
