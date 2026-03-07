Natchez Mayor’s Book Club to Launch Thursday March 12

Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson reading to a class of schoolchildren at McLaurin Elementary School, part of the Natchez-Adams School District. Mayor Gibson receiving hugs from the students during a visit to read to the schoolchildren. The Mayor's Book Club is will officially launch Thursday, March 12, from 4:00–6:00pm at Dixon Books.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson is pleased to announce the launch of an early childhood literacy initiative—the Mayor’s Book Club—for children birth to age 5. This project will mail age-appropriate books to children each month at NO cost to their families. On Thursday March 12, from 4 to 6 pm, a celebration launch of the Mayor’s Book Club will take place at Dixon Books , 514 Main Street in historic downtown Natchez, MS.Said Mayor Gibson, “We are excited to share the love of reading with future generations. Today’s young readers will be tomorrow’s great leaders. Statistics prove that introducing our children to books at an early age significantly increases their odds of success. Reading is exercise for the imagination, stimulating young minds to imagine and achieve great things.”Thought to be the first mayor-sponsored program of its type in the State of Mississippi, the Natchez Mayor’s Book Club has as its goal reaching 500 children each month. “This will indeed be impactful upon our community,” added Gibson. “I can’t wait to hear the stories of young families finding new books in their mailboxes each month. As a child, reading made a profound difference in my life. I can’t wait to see the difference it will make in the lives of children across our community.”More details, including important sponsorships and partnerships making this program possible will be shared at Thursday’s launch. In addition, parents and caretakers of children from birth to age 5 will be able to register their children at Thursday’s event as well as in the future at Natchez City Hall , Dixon Books, the Natchez Library, and other locations around town.Said Gibson, “This project reflects our dedication to the future of Natchez. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and invite stakeholders to join us as we embark on this exciting journey. Look for the Mayor’s Book Club logo and sign up your children!”Donations can be made online at either https://ferstreaders.org or https://bit.ly/MayorsBookClubNatchez For media inquiries, please contact:Richard Burke, Executive Assistant to the MayorEmail: rburke@natchez.ms.usPhone: 601-445-7555

