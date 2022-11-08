Murrieta Repair And Reconstruction Company Help Homeowners Avoid Fire Hazards
Noted home repair and reconstruction company 5 Star Restoration always aims to educate and guide homeowners in the proper ways to remain aware of firesMURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murrieta home repair experts, 5 Star Restoration, has made a concerted effort to educate and guide homeowners and business owners to safety.
Experts in fire damage repair and cleanup, the restoration company, founded in 2016, has regularly been a helpful voice in safety via its blog.
“We’re focused on the community, and blog posts covering everything that a homeowner can go through is crucial for educating Murrieta and Inland Empire residents on how to stay safe,” says Nick Smuts, the business development officer at 5 Star Restoration.
An example of a concerted push toward edifying residents of the Inland Empire in fire safety is a recent article called What Is A Fire Hazard? 3 Ways To Stay Safe At Home, experts like Nick Smuts warn homeowners of the seemingly innocuous ways a full-blown fire can occur.
What Are Fire Hazards?
“A fire hazard is anything that may cause a fire or increase the severity of a fire,” says 5 Star Restoration. “Fire hazards present increased fire safety risks, leading to house fires, smoke damage, injury, and death.”
In the home, there are constant fire hazards, but there are primary causes that every homeowner should be aware of.
For example, electrical appliances like toasters, hair dryers, and, most notably, space heaters can cause deadly blazes. One can upend their life in seconds, whether improper use or faulty wiring in an outlet.
5 Star Restoration spends quite some time delving into the danger of improper space heater operation.
“[Space heaters] are an exceptionally prevalent fire hazard and deserve a detailed focus on their own. While this electrical equipment can make cold days in winter much more bearable, like other fire hazards, they present certain risks.”
Citing the notorious apartment fire in the Bronx in the early days of 2022, 5 Star Restoration explains that prolonged use, setting a space heater on the carpet, or near flammable materials can cause disaster.
“Grim headlines in the first weeks of 2022 offered readers a glimpse into the potential dangers and fatal outcomes of constant space heater use. A space heater was the source of a deadly house fire in the Bronx, leaving 17 dead in its wake. It's believed that the space heater in question was running for multiple days straight.”
Preventing Fires With Fire Safety Measures
While undoubtedly a grim topic, 5 Star Restoration pivots to how homeowners can be more proactive regarding fire safety.
One of the most simple yet effective ways to remain vigilant is to be aware of any fire hazards in the home. Simply observing one’s surroundings and ensuring that heat and flames stay away from combustible materials can make a massive difference.
Likewise, having a house inspected regularly can easily prevent disasters from occurring.
“Although it may seem somewhat obvious, being aware of anything hot in the home. Keep these sources of heat far enough away from combustible material. Practice fire safety when cooking to avoid grease fires, and be aware when tending the fireplace. Likewise, ensuring candles are extinguished, space heaters are off, and preventing creosote buildup in the fireplace are invaluable.”
Also, working smoke alarms is another crucial way to stay safe. 5 Star Restoration urges homeowners to place on each floor of a home, testing them regularly and eventually replacing them after several years.
The final tip is to have a fire extinguisher on hand in case of an emergency. While it may be a last-ditch effort in some cases like grease fires, fire extinguishers are vital to staying safe if the worst comes to pass. 5 Star Restoration once again urges homeowners to receive quick, proper training in how to operate a fire extinguisher effectively.
Watch Out For Dryer Lint Fires
In another article titled Coming Clean: How To Prevent A Dryer Lint Fire, 5 Star Restoration does a deep dive into an often overlooked aspect of house fires: unchecked lint in the dryer.
Citing FEMA statistics, 5 Star Restoration explains: “Grease fires, creosote buildup, and unattended space heaters are often leading causes of house fires. However, clothes dryer fires are prevalent, too.
According to FEMA:
"2,900 home clothes dryer fires are reported each year and cause an estimated 5 deaths, 100 injuries, and $35 million in property loss...Failure to clean the dryer (34 percent) is the leading cause of home clothes dryer fires...More home clothes dryer fires occur in the fall and winter months, peaking in January.”
Although it’s recommended to clean the lint trap in a dryer before and after every use of the dryer, it’s something that many homeowners simply forget about. With routine activity, it’s no wonder many homeowners let lint build up in their dryers.
While cleaning lint from the dryer is the most obvious step to take, there are other factors to consider. For example, being aware of any chemicals on one’s clothes can make a difference. Likewise, overloading the dryer with clothes and not cleaning the dryer duct every six months can raise the risk of a dryer fire.
Fire Damage Repair In Murrieta
Overall, these Murrieta home repair experts provide simple safety tips to ensure homeowners are constantly safe. Whether observing potential fire hazards or maintaining a clean dryer to prevent a blaze, it’s key to stay aware and alert. Either way, the professionals at 5 Star Restoration have homeowners' safety in mind. Likewise, if homeowners experience extensive fire damage in the Inland Empire and need repairs, the experts are on call to help however they can.
They get rid of smoke odors, harmful soot and save surfaces that can be saved.
Ultimately, the home repair and reconstruction specialists in Murrieta aim to help everyone they can stay safe, stay secure, and thrive in tier communities.
