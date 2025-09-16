Dennis Smith Entertainment Introduces Moon and the Stars: A New Supershow Concept for Large-Scale Events

Dennis Smith Entertainment’s Moon and the Stars combines five acts into a 37-performer production designed for large-scale private and corporate events.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Large corporate galas , milestone celebrations, and conventions often face the same entertainment challenge: even the best private bands can feel small in cavernous venues, while national touring acts bring rigid setlists, high costs, and complex rider demands. Dennis Smith Entertainment’s Moon and the Stars offers a different approach. The production combines five of the company’s established acts: Party on the Moon, Jessie’s Girls, Club Jam, Funk Cake, and Phat Strad into a 37-performer musical supershow designed specifically for audiences in the thousands.The result is a ninety-minute spectacle with the scale of a national act and the adaptability of a private performance.Bridging the Scale GapTraditional entertainment reaches its limits once guest counts rise above 500.Smaller ensembles that thrive at weddings or intimate parties can disappear in convention halls or ballrooms. Touring artists, on the other hand, may deliver volume and presence but lack the ability to customize content for the specific needs of a corporate or private event.“Hosts want the impact of a major act without losing control of the experience,” said Dennis Smith, founder of Dennis Smith Entertainment. “ Moon and the Stars was created to bridge that gap ; large enough to fill major venues, but flexible enough to adapt to the occasion.”Packages for Different Event SizesRecognizing that not every event requires the full 37-performer production, Moon and the Stars is available in three scalable packages.The Constellation Supershow delivers the complete experience with choreographed dance, costume changes, and coordinated lighting for maximum impact.The Crescent Show, featuring 19 performers, provides substantial scale suited to mid-size venues and more conservative budgets.The Far-Side Package allows clients to enhance programming with individual elements such as Grammy Award-winning DJ Babey Drew, specialty dancers, or string ensembles for after-parties or specific segments.This tiered approach ensures that event organizers can align entertainment with audience size, venue capacity, and budget without compromising quality.When Supershows Make SenseEvent planners note that supershow-scale entertainment is best suited to situations where impact is paramount.Corporate events with more than 1,000 attendees, major product launches, client appreciation galas, and large private celebrations benefit from performances capable of commanding attention across expansive spaces.In venues such as convention centers, stadiums, or large hotel ballrooms, Moon and the Stars provides a visual and auditory presence that smaller groups cannot match.Investment and ROIProductions of this size require a premium investment but are often cost-competitive when compared to national acts. Touring artists bring additional costs for travel, staging, and contractual riders, and their setlists typically cannot be customized.Moon and the Stars avoids these restrictions while offering concert-level production tailored to the event.For companies and organizations, the return on investment extends beyond the performance itself. High-impact entertainment creates memorable experiences that reinforce client relationships, strengthen employee morale, and generate post-event visibility through social media and word-of-mouth.“When people are still talking about the entertainment months later, it shows the value of getting it right,” Smith said.Planning and ProductionCoordinating a production of this scale requires careful logistical planning. With dozens of performers, complex staging, and integrated lighting and sound, timelines must account for extended setup and rehearsal.Venues need to provide infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale production, and event schedules require detailed coordination to integrate dinner service, speeches, and the show.Dennis Smith Entertainment provides full production management, handling logistics and vendor communication to ensure smooth execution. For organizers, this professional oversight reduces the complexity of staging a supershow within a broader event program.A New Benchmark in Event EntertainmentMoon and the Stars represents a growing trend in event planning: private productions designed to rival touring acts while offering greater flexibility. By combining the scale of Vegas-style entertainment with the adaptability of custom design, the supershow introduces a new benchmark for large-scale celebrations.“As events get bigger, expectations rise,” Smith noted. “Our goal with Moon and the Stars is to help clients meet those expectations with entertainment that feels both spectacular and uniquely theirs.”About Dennis Smith EntertainmentDennis Smith Entertainment provides custom live entertainment for corporate events, weddings, and private celebrations.Founded by musician and composer Dennis Smith, the company manages acts including Party on the Moon, Jessie’s Girls, Club Jam, Funk Cake, and Phat Strad. Performers from the roster have collaborated with international recording artists and appeared at presidential inaugural balls, celebrity weddings, and Fortune 500 corporate events.

