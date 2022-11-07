OnCentive CEO To Speak On Federal Relief Programs for Employers at Natural Disasters Expo in Anaheim, California We Are Exhibiting at Natural Disasters Expo, Booth #895 Get Expert Knowledge From Our Speaker, Shannon Scott

Leading Tax Credit Consultancy to Exhibit and Present About Federal Disaster Recovery Programs

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Natural Disasters Expo will host disaster preparation specialists and emergency response professionals at the Anaheim Convention Center on November 9th and 10th, 2022. The expo will present 300 state-of-the-art technology experts and 100 disaster industry-leading speakers. The free event is for disaster preparation specialists to find the newest disaster products, services, and resources.

OnCentive will be exhibiting at booth #895. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth to play games, enter for a chance to win giveaways, and learn about Federal disaster relief programs available to employers impacted by natural disasters and COVID-19. These programs offer relief in the form of tax credits and reward employers for keeping employees on payroll.

OnCentive’s Chief Executive Officer, Shannon Scott, will be speaking alongside influential disaster experts from companies including The Tornado Hunters, NOAA, FEMA, the American Red Cross. Disaster preparation specialists will be educated on ways to prepare for natural disasters, protect from them, and clean up after a disaster.

“I am thrilled that I was invited to speak at the Natural Disasters Expo on tax credit relief programs that the Federal government puts in place to help businesses impacted by disasters,” stated Shannon Scott, OnCentive CEO & Cofounder. “Employers affected by natural disasters or the pandemic are forced to make tough decisions to stay afloat, which often means reducing overhead and evaluating whether to retain employees. It is vital to be informed about Federal disaster relief programs, like the Employee Retention Credit, which offers financial incentives for companies who keep employees on payroll.”

Scott will be speaking at Theater 8 at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. Among the many tax credits Scott will be presenting, he will be highlighting disaster recovery programs such as Employee Retention Credit (ERC). This is a federal tax credit designed to motivate employers to retain employees after natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disaster relief ERC is worth up to $2,400 per qualified employee and offsets your business’s federal income tax liability. The COVID-19 ERC is a refundable payroll tax credit and is worth up to $26,000 per W-2 employee. Eligible businesses may qualify for these lucrative credits for continuing to pay their employees during the time-frame that the business was impacted by the disaster.

Shannon Scott and the OnCentive team are excited to meet attendees during this two day event. OnCentive simplifies the process of identifying and qualifying for business incentives and tax credits; maximizing your business’s profitability, and putting your hard earned money back in your hands so you can recover and grow your business.

About OnCentive:

OnCentive is the nation’s leading profitability consulting firm. Leveraging their leadership's 100 years of combined credit expertise and their state-of-the-art custom technology, OnCentive captured $2 billion in government incentives for clients, with $0 returned to the IRS.

