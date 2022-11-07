Diverse Businesses Encouraged to Attend MARKETPLACE Wisconsin

At MARKETPLACE Wisconsin, private sector, federal, state and local buyers connect with diverse suppliers of products and services.

Discounted early-bird registration available through Nov. 11

MADISON, WI. NOV. 7, 2022 – Diverse businesses, exhibitors and buyers may now register to attend MARKETPLACE Wisconsin, the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development. The conference will take place in-person on Dec. 6 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee and virtually on Dec. 7 for The Contracting Academy (TCA) sessions.

Under early-bird pricing, diverse businesses can register for $40, and nondiverse businesses can register for $60. Registration prices increase by $20 after Nov. 11.

Entering its 41st year, MARKETPLACE helps Wisconsin businesses learn about contracting with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations, which represent billions of dollars of annual purchasing power. During this two-day event, participants connect with government and corporate buyers as well as other small businesses and service providers through networking sessions, virtual workshops, panel discussions, buyer meetings and more.

“The conference is a great mix of networking, business resources and personally meeting with both private and public sector contracting decision makers. It is an incredible value for the price and always worth the time for us to attend,” said past MARKETPLACE attendees Don and Kate Hill, owners of Heartland Information Research, Inc.

The single registration fee includes two meals and a networking reception. Registration also includes attendee-exclusive access to Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience during the reception at the Wisconsin Center. Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Monet breathes new life into over 400 of Claude Monet’s artworks.

While MARKETPLACE is open to all Wisconsin business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, conference content is specifically crafted for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned and LGBTQ-owned business enterprises and HUBZone businesses. These companies can connect with resources and potentially make a deal or lay the framework for a future contract.

MARKETPLACE Wisconsin is presented by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and is supported by US Bank, keystone sponsor, Milwaukee Business Journal, luncheon awards program sponsor, and more than a dozen additional supporters. To register and learn more about the conference and register online, visit marketplacewisconsin.com.