Parts Town Recognized as Top Workplace by Chicago Tribune for Third Consecutive Year

Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice, residential appliance, and HVAC equipment repair parts, was named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces for 2022 by the Chicago Tribune. This is the third consecutive year that Parts Town has been awarded this honor for its exceptional culture, values and leadership.

Parts Town was recognized for its continued investment in its team members, including upskilling and reskilling employees to enable them to work with the innovative, next-generation automated technologies being continuously implemented and expanded at the company's 300,000 sq. ft. distribution center in Addison, Ill.

"Being recognized for a third consecutive year as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace is a testament to Parts Town's incredibly talented and hardworking team members, our culture of customer-centric innovation and the values we share across our fast-growing organization," said Steve Snower, Town Troublemaker, aka CEO, of Parts Town. "I'm particularly proud of this award because it is based entirely on feedback provided by our team members about their experience as ‘Townspeople.' I am humbled by their commitment to serving our customers' needs and living by our core values of safety, integrity, community, passion, courage, and innovation."

Parts Town's mission is to think big and strike fast in delivering critical products, information, and innovation to the foodservice industry and beyond. Achieving this mission requires a dynamic approach to people and culture through a mix of tangible benefits and workplace perks. From highly competitive compensation and profit sharing to in-office amenities at its headquarters, including a fitness center and game room, Parts Town's commitment to creating an exciting and welcoming workplace, rewarding its team members' achievements, and providing new opportunities for growth has contributed to employee retention and a unique sense of community.

2022 has been a year of successes for Parts Town, having ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the 14th consecutive year, as well as moving up to number 75 on the Crain's Chicago Business list of largest privately held companies. Several acquisitions and awards, as well as new partnerships – including a pilot with Uber to provide two-hour, last-mile delivery of OEM parts to Chicago-area foodservice operators and service technicians – have contributed to the company's 25% organic revenue growth through Q3 2022.

The Chicago Top Workplaces list is based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, a workplace survey and improvement specialist, in partnership with the Chicago Tribune. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including values, motivation, and leadership. For the full list of companies honored, visit https://topworkplaces.com/publication/chicagotribune/.

To learn more about Parts Town, visit www.partstown.com

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there's a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts In Town marketplace.

For more information, visit http://www.partstown.com/.

