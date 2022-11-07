Roadway Paving on the I-295 Southbound exit Ramp to begin Wednesday, November 2, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts



Roadway Paving Project on I-295 Southbound Exit Ramp to Pennsylvania Ave SE Eastbound To Begin Wednesday, November 2, 2022

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is scheduled to begin roadway work, including milling, paving, and concrete pavement repairs on I-295 Southbound Exit Ramp to Pennsylvania Ave SE Eastbound starting on or about Wednesday, November 2, 2022, weather permitting.

The roadway project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, November 11, 2022. The exit ramp will be closed during daytime work hours with a detour route in place.

The contractor is authorized to work Monday through Friday (daytime) from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The contractor may work Saturday hours with prior DDOT approval.

Traffic control devices will be in place to warn drivers approaching the work zone(s). Drivers are advised to stay alert while traveling near the work locations, be prepared for possible detours, and to be observant of the work zone. Cyclists should be prepared to adjust their route accordingly. Metro bus will continue their routes. Flaggers will be available to manage traffic, and arrow boards will be utilized as necessary.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.