Supreme Court reappoints 13 to eCourt Steering Committee

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed 13 members to the eCourt Steering Committee overseeing implementation of a statewide centralized case management system. 
 
The new Kansas eCourt case management system allows all district and appellate case data to reside on a single web-based platform, transforming the way state courts serve the people of Kansas. 

Justice Dan Biles chairs the committee. He and other members were reappointed through June 30, 2023: 

  • Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger, Kansas Court of Appeals 

  • Christine Blake, clerk of the Finney County District Court in the 25th Judicial District 

  • Stephanie Smith, judicial administrator, Office of Judicial Administration 

  • Chief Judge Jeffery Gettler, 14th Judicial District, composed of Montgomery and Chautauqua counties 

  • Kelly Johnson, court administrator, 4th Judicial District, composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties 

  • Kelly O'Brien, chief information technology officer, Office of Judicial Administration 

  • Kathy Oliver, clerk of the Riley County District Court in the 21st Judicial District 

  • District Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan of the 10th Judicial District, composed of Johnson County 

  • Doug Shima, clerk of the appellate courts 

  • Amber Smith, deputy judicial administrator and general counsel, Office of Judicial Administration 

  • Justice Caleb Stegall, Kansas Supreme Court 

  • District Magistrate Judge Debra Wright, serving in Mitchell County of the 12th Judicial District 

