Supreme Court reappoints 13 to eCourt Steering Committee
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed 13 members to the eCourt Steering Committee overseeing implementation of a statewide centralized case management system.
The new Kansas eCourt case management system allows all district and appellate case data to reside on a single web-based platform, transforming the way state courts serve the people of Kansas.
Justice Dan Biles chairs the committee. He and other members were reappointed through June 30, 2023:
Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger, Kansas Court of Appeals
Christine Blake, clerk of the Finney County District Court in the 25th Judicial District
Stephanie Smith, judicial administrator, Office of Judicial Administration
Chief Judge Jeffery Gettler, 14th Judicial District, composed of Montgomery and Chautauqua counties
Kelly Johnson, court administrator, 4th Judicial District, composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties
Kelly O'Brien, chief information technology officer, Office of Judicial Administration
Kathy Oliver, clerk of the Riley County District Court in the 21st Judicial District
District Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan of the 10th Judicial District, composed of Johnson County
Doug Shima, clerk of the appellate courts
Amber Smith, deputy judicial administrator and general counsel, Office of Judicial Administration
Justice Caleb Stegall, Kansas Supreme Court
District Magistrate Judge Debra Wright, serving in Mitchell County of the 12th Judicial District