Supreme Court reappoints 13 to eCourt Steering Committee

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed 13 members to the eCourt Steering Committee overseeing implementation of a statewide centralized case management system.



The new Kansas eCourt case management system allows all district and appellate case data to reside on a single web-based platform, transforming the way state courts serve the people of Kansas.

Justice Dan Biles chairs the committee. He and other members were reappointed through June 30, 2023: