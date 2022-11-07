Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,622 in the last 365 days.

Fight Flu '22: Tennessee Health Departments To Provide Free Flu Vaccines Beginning Nov. 9

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans over the age of 6 months to receive this year’s flu vaccine. Vaccinations for flu will be free on Wed., Nov. 9, 2022, at all local health departments in the state for Fight Flu ’22.

‘’Getting a flu shot is the most important thing we can all do to help prevent the flu and keep ourselves, loved ones and everyone around us healthy,’’ said TDH Commissioner Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP. ‘’We know flu vaccines are safe, effective, and protect against the most common types of flu circulating, so I urge everyone eligible to receive a flu shot to do so.’’

No appointments are needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ‘22. Find the site closest to you and the hours of operation at www.tn.gov/health/fightflu and select the Find a Flu Shot Near You icon. The flu vaccine will continue to be free at Tennessee’s county health departments after the Fight Flu ’22 kick-off event on Nov. 9.

The flu virus is highly contagious and pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.

To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, follow precautions such as proper hygiene and handwashing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay at home if you are sick.

Fight Flu ‘22 also serves as a statewide preparedness and response exercise where TDH’s local public health teams practice their emergency plans to vaccinate communities during a pandemic. This is the fifth consecutive year for the Fight Flu TN event as TDH works to protect as many Tennesseans as possible against influenza.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

 

You just read:

Fight Flu '22: Tennessee Health Departments To Provide Free Flu Vaccines Beginning Nov. 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.