Rainier Wing welcomes new wing commander

The 446th Airlift Wing welcomed new commander Col. Scott Meyer, in an assumption of command ceremony here Nov 5, 2022.

Meyer's top priority is to optimize all resources to ensure a ready force and to ensure Airmen are supported and cared for.

"We need to be ready," said Meyer. "That's my main motivating drive. That's why I'm here to make sure that if conflict starts in the Pacific [theater], we’ll be ready to go out the door and win."

Meyer emphasized trusting one another in becoming more efficient and innovative.

"That's been my philosophy the whole time I've been a commander," said Meyer. "And I haven't been disappointed, and no one's taken advantage of my trust."

Meyer looks forward to leading and serving the Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 446 AW.

"Sometimes I ask myself why I started down this path to be a commander, because it's difficult and hard on the family," said Meyer. "The answer is I love working with great people, the Air Force Reserve Command and the mission we do.”

An assumption of command ceremony is for the Airmen to witness the formality of the change of responsibility and authority of wing command from one officer to another.

The primary mission of the 446 AW is to provide ready Reserve Citizen Airmen to support global operations. The wing consists of nearly 1,900 Air Force Reservists and civilians in three groups and 15 squadrons.