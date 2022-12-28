PRIVATE HOME SALE INVESTMENT OPTION ON ST KITTS AND NEVIS EXTENDED

Farniente | 3 Bed - 3 Bath | 0.5 acre Dulcina | 4 Bed - 4.5 Bath | 1.8 acres First Light | 3 Bed - 3.5 Bath | 0.5 acre

A welcome extension to the scheme that has seen dozens of new homeowners granted citizenship

These policies will continue our progressive course in the global investor immigration industry and cement St Kitts and Nevis’ place as a leader in the Citizenship by Investment space.” — Prime Minister - Terrance Drew

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s probably a good reason the first ever hotel in the Caribbean was built on Nevis: constructed from local stone at the end of the 1700s, it offered a luxurious place to stay for tourists from around the world. They knew then what we still know today – that Nevis is a unique gem, the perfect child’s drawing of a paradisical island come to life with its single cloud-capped peak covered in jungle, fringed by palms and beaches.

There are still no traffic lights here. Still no high rises. Still nothing more significant than a single road wrapping itself around the island, with tracks diving off towards golden sands. The Citizenship by Investment Program usually requires the purchase of a home set in a government approved real estate project. The Private Home Scheme, however, means that properties valued at over US$400,000 also come with citizenship of the twin-island Federation.

The popularity of the scheme has been impressive according to Nevis Style Realty’s statistics, with 24% of purchasers so far in 2022 citing it as the main reason for acquiring property on the islands. This is doubtless set to rise thanks to the scheme’s extension.

Purchasers are spoiled for choice, with offerings such as Farniente and Dulcina now on the radar. The former is a charming cottage on the northern reaches of the island, dedicated to the sea, the sky and all things Caribbean. Even the kitchen window has views that reach past the flamboyant trees and the wild grasslands down to the bright blue of the sea. Frangipani and palm trees compete for attention in the garden, and the pool deck is the perfect vantage point to watch both the sunrises and sunsets. And Dulcina is at the other end of the spectrum: a classic Caribbean home that reaches back to the past while giving a gentle nod to the modern world. A pink house fronted by an infinity-edge pool that looks across a host of bright tropical plants to the blues of the sea and the sky. This is elegant luxury set in nearly two acres of gorgeous gardens.

Or there are places such as First Light, nestled near the boutique hotel of Golden Rock. As its name suggests, this home is all about the sunrises and it features a wide veranda and pool deck taking advantage of those views. Clean, simple, classic lines and stylings blend together to create a comfortable home. Meanwhile, Stardust is situated over at Sunset Ridge, the perfect location for sundowners. Pops of color in the home reflect those in the garden, where bougainvillea spills its way over local stone. Caribbean styling is all about easy living while drawing in breezes and light and Stardust has these in abundance.

There are now no Covid restrictions in place to visit the islands and perhaps, with this extension of the Private Home Scheme, now is the perfect time to come and find what it is that has lured travelers for centuries. At Nevis Style Realty we love nothing more than finding the perfect home for those seeking a permanent reason to keep coming back. With the valuable addition of citizenship and one of the world’s strongest passports, it really is the time to redefine your way of life.

PRIVATE HOME SALE INVESTMET OPTION

The Private Home Sale Investment Option will be retained as a permanent investment option under the CBI Programme, where the minimum investment per application is US$400,000 in a private single-family dwelling house designated as an Approved Private Home.

Any properties previously designated as Approved Private Homes will lose such designation upon the coming into effect of the new CBI Regulations. Developers of such properties are required to apply to the Board of Governors of the CIU to have their properties re-designated as Approved Private Homes again.

An Approved Private Home is subject to the following restrictions:

• It cannot be resold within 7 years;

• It cannot be resold to any other CBI applicant; and

• It cannot be converted into apartments or condominiums.

