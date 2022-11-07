Groundbreaking New Study Uses Math to Determine the Ideal Proportions of the Caucasian Face
Study intended to provide guidelines to improve a person’s appearanceQUEBEC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominic Thibault, a medical student and aspiring plastic surgeon studying at Laval University in Quebec, has produced a research paper that seeks to determine the ideal proportions of the Caucasian face from a mathematical standpoint.
“The results presented in my study challenge the current beauty standards from a new and entirely objective perspective,” Thibault explained. He said his intent was no less than to unravel the mystery surrounding human beauty. “Is beauty really in the eye of the beholder?” Thibault asked.
His short answer is no. With the groundbreaking study, Thibault seeks to establish new aesthetic standards recognized as perfection in the Caucasian population and update pre-existing ones.
The key mathematical formula Thibault used for his study was the golden ratio, a special number approximately equal to 1.618 that appears many times in geometry, art, architecture and other areas. The study included 11 validated and known golden ratios in the horizontal dimensions of the face from previous studies, as well as the vertical fifths rule from the neoclassical canons.
In addition, the study revealed a direct correlation between the facial proportions considered ideal and the key ratios of the Fibonacci sequence; in the 13th century, Leonardo Fibonacci found a sequence of numbers (Fibonacci numbers) that mathematically highlighted several universal ratios, including the Golden Ratio.
“I was able to estimate the ideal proportions of facial parameters using a mathematical approach, while also pointing out the omnipresence of Fibonacci key ratios, both known and unknown,” Thibault said.
“Another interesting finding was the ubiquity of mathematical similarities and symmetries within the human face,” Thibault added. “However, further studies, from a more experimental perspective, with the analysis of real human faces defined as beautiful, are needed to generalize the findings of this study and to confirm the establishment of new standards of beauty. It is also recommended to apply a similar mathematical approach to the vertical proportions of the face in order to challenge the existing ones.”
Among the facial characteristics Thibault studied were the ideal nose width, the ideal length of the mouth and the ideal distance between the center of the pupil.
Thibault said it is important to understand that the proportions found in his study are not the only factors influencing the attractiveness of a person’s face. Age, race, gender, ethnicity and educational level of a person are all criteria that can affect a person's attractiveness, he said. Additionally, different characteristics can be found attractive in different cultures and ethnic groups. “As a result, the findings presented in this study should not be considered final and conclusive, but rather as guidelines in order to improve the appearance of a person,” he said.
It took Thibault, who plans to open private cosmetic surgery clinics in Quebec, New York and Los Angeles, four years to complete the study, which he subsequently sent to renowned surgeons around the world.
To read Thibault’s study and see the mathematical formulas he used to form his conclusions, visit https://www.researchgate.net/publication/365080801_Mathematically_Ideal_Horizontal_Proportions_of_the_Face_-_Establishing_the_New_Universal_Standard_based_on_Golden_Ratio.
