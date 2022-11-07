Submit a Nomination for the 2022 Store Manager Awards!

Nov 7, 2022

By: Cynthia Brazzel, Senior Director, Member Relations & Advocacy (Western Region), FMI, and Haley Pierce, Assistant, Business Development and Member Services, FMI

Store managers are key to our communities, and they wear a lot of hats. In addition to ensuring grocery stores run smoothly, uplifting associates and working to keep shelves stocked, they also serve as information experts, team leads, innovation hubs and much more. They encourage, motivate, educate, mentor and so much more. Shifting across so many responsibilities and duties, these individuals (or, rather, superstars) embody hard work and dedication every day. With your help in identifying and nominating these outstanding individuals, FMI is privileged to celebrate with you in 2023’s Store Manager Awards.

The FMI Store Manager Awards nomination platform is now open, and we encourage your organization’s human resources team to nominate your grocery store heroes. These awards recognize and celebrate store managers’ remarkable achievements. No matter whether you are an independent operator, a regional chain, a national grocer or one of our global retailers or wholesalers, there is an opportunity to recognize the array of shining stars that make up the grocery universe.

2022’s Store Manager Awards brought in 138 nominees across 30 organizations. Take a moment to consider who in your organization leads the ship for one of your stores -- the person who generates sales growth, encourages a positive work culture, demonstrates team leadership and delivers exceptional customer service.

Don’t delay: 2023’s nominations are open until Monday, January 30 at 11:59 p.m. Let your store manager's light shine by nominating them for a Store Manager Award!



The nomination form can be accessed at the button below. For any questions about 2023’s Store Manager Awards, please contact FMIStoreManagerAwards@fmi.org.

Submit a Nomination Here