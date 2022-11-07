The Most Dangerous Roads In The U.S.
While driving can be one of the most convenient ways to get from point A to point B, it can also be one of the most dangerous if you aren't careful. Many studies have shown that certain parts of the country are unsafe to drive due to more severe accidents and fatality rates, both in terms of operating conditions and driver inexperience.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has recently released a list of the most dangerous roads in the U.S., and the study has many hidden surprises.
Most dangerous roads are spread across the central U.S., while most significant highways are now safer than in the past. Even though driving on the open road can be relaxing, some routes require more concentration than others. There are plenty of thrilling yet terrifying roads in the United States, like everywhere else. Here is a list of the most dangerous roads in the U.S.
The Alaska Dalton Highway:
A 414-mile road in Alaska called James W. Dalton Highway, usually referred to as the Dalton Highway. It begins north of Fairbanks, on the Elliott Highway, running to Deadhorse, along the Prudhoe Bay oil fields and the Arctic Ocean. There isn't much traffic on the highway, yet it is considered one of the most dangerous roads on the planet. The route does not have paved sections in some places.
One of the terrifying aspects of this drive is its 240-mile stretch without any gas stations, restaurants, or other facilities. Numerous signs warn of steep grades and avalanches on the road. Ice Road Truckers fans are undoubtedly familiar with the Dalton Highway. This is a favorite route for the show's participants.
Interstate 4 In Florida:
Interstate 4 is the shortest Interstate highway in the United States. It is located entirely within the state of Florida. Together with State Road 400, which runs parallel, it spans 132.298 miles along a generally southwest-northeast axis. There is a 60-mile-per-hour speed limit for both general and express road lanes. The state of Florida and Orlando, the "theme park capital of the world" in particular, are the country's most traffic-congested and dangerous locations. With millions of tourists flocking there each year, it is no wonder that the state is considered the most dangerous place to drive.
Traffic can be heavy on weekends until as late as 10 or 11 p.m. The tremendous number of tourists traveling into Florida contributes to the high traffic flow on the road. Over the past six years, 1.41 deaths have been recorded per mile on the 132-mile road. Recently, the highway has been ranked as one of the most dangerous interstates in the country.
Interstate 15 (I-15) in Nevada:
Interstate 15 (I-15) in Nevada begins in Primm. It is the first major Interstate Highway in the state. Las Vegas is the next stop on the route. This follows Mesquite as it crosses the Arizona border. The highway has many dangers due to its location, but also because the road runs through the center of the desert. Neither a communication station nor a gas station are available.
The most important thing you should have when traveling through is a full tank of gas. Water and food are other essentials you might need. Almost 8 million people use the route each year. Common causes of accidents are neglect in using seat belts, driving under the influence, using psychotropic substances and drunk driving. 1,069 people had died on the roads over the past 15 years alone.
The Colorado Million Dollar Highway:
There is a 25-mile stretch of road between Ouray and Silverton, Colorado. This road runs along the San Juan Mountains, known as the Million Dollar Highway. Even though this highway is less deadly than others, traveling it can be terrifying; most significantly along the Red Mountain Pass. There are three passes over 10,000 feet on this stretch of U.S. Route 550.
The road winds through cliff faces and hairpin curves without guardrails. When it is cold, you should avoid driving on this road unless it is essential. You may easily slip over the high cliffs. According to some studies, there are 40 accidents on this road every year.
U.S. Route 2 in Montana:
A United States Numbered Highway, U.S. Highway 2 (U.S. 2), is located in Montana and runs east-west. The highway is approximately 666 miles long and extends from Idaho to the North Dakota state line.
The state of Montana is known as one of its most hazardous states when it comes to driving. If you are in an accident, you'll have to handle it on your own, because an ambulance will take an average of 80 minutes to arrive.
I-80 through Nebraska:
Interstate 80 is a well-traveled route that passes across the vast plains of the Midwest. It is ranked at the top of our list of the most hazardous highways in Nebraska. This route has to be traveled with extreme caution. It has experienced over 180 traffic fatalities in the previous 10 years.
When the Nebraska state legislators in 2018 decided to raise the posted speed limit on a number of state routes, I-80 was left off. This is because they understand the dangers of this road. Stay vigilant, drive slowly, and at all costs, avoid texting or drinking and driving if you're on I-80.

Keeping Yourself Safe on the Road:
Seeking medical attention after an accident is of utmost importance. Injury victims can face crises even with minor injuries over time.
