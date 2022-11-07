Managed Waterfowl Hunt in Garrett County in Late November

November 7, 2022

Hunters Can Apply for Blind Sites at Deep Creek and Broadford Lakes

Canada geese flying over Deep Creek Lake, photo by Glenn Thompson, submitted to the 2021 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces a waterfowl hunting opportunity on Deep Creek Lake and Broadford Lake in Garrett County on November 21, 22, and 23, 2022. Canada goose and waterfowl hunting on Deep Creek Lake and Broadford Lake is by permit and reservation only during select days of the season.

Hunters can apply to hunt one of three blind sites on Deep Creek Lake and one of four blind sites on Broadford Lake.

Participating hunters must be within 50 feet of the designated blind site of stake or buoy marking the designated blind site except for the purpose of retrieving game.

Permit applications and maps of the hunting sites are available online.

Hunters can register for a blind site within 4 days of the hunt date by calling the Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area office at 301-743-5161. The office can also provide information on alternative methods to apply and for details of the reservation process, More information about the hunt is available by calling 301-334-4255.