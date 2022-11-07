Yogurtland Debuts its First-Ever Branded Apparel and Accessories Collection

New Merchandise Site to Benefit Yogurtland Cares, a Nonprofit Supporting Children and Women

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt chain, Yogurtland, is launching its own merchandise site, filled with gifts for brand enthusiasts. From collector's items to clothing and unique accessories, Yogurtland's new apparel and accessories site allows consumers to shop its froyo-inspired line, while also giving back to the community. Yogurtland's proceeds from merchandise sales will be donated to Yogurtland Cares, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to supporting organizations that assist children and women in finding a better life. Launched today, consumers can start shopping at www.yogurt-land.com.

The merchandise collection features a wide selection of products such as clothing for adults and children, accessories, and fan-favorite collector's items, like Yogurtland's iconic Giant Spoon. Standout items include Team Tart t-shirts and merchandise with Yogurtland's iconic founding principles, LOVE, HOPE and JOY, and signature phrases like "Feed Me Froyo" and "Flavorologist". Other branded items include beanies, athletic shirts, and insulated mugs.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch our very own Yogurtland merchandise line and raise awareness for our non-profit organization, Yogurtland Cares," said Brittany Knollmiller, Yogurtland's Director of Marketing. "At Yogurtland, our global mission is to share love, hope, and joy with those around us and we believe deeply in empowering underserved communities. With proceeds from Yogurtland's merchandise going directly toward Yogurtland Cares, we will have additional resources to support our beloved organizations that assist children and women in finding a better life."

Yogurtland's merchandise is available for purchase now at yogurt-land.com . To learn more about Yogurtland Cares, visit yogurt-land/ylcares.

About Yogurtland

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. In 2022, Yogurtland is continuing to bring fans more froyo moments with new fan-favorite creations, expansion of menu items including plant-based options, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 230 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

