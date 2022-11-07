Submit Release
Global Insecticides Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Organophosphorus, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$708.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pyrethroids segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $463 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Insecticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$463 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$491.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$317.3 Million by the year 2027.

Carbamates Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR

In the global Carbamates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$216.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$301.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
ABC Compounding Co., Inc.
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Limited
AgroSpheres
American Vanguard Corporation
Babolna Bio
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Bayer AG - Crop Science Division
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industr
Brody Chemical

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Insecticides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wettable Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Wettable Powder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wettable Powder by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Suspension Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Suspension Concentrates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Suspension Concentrates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
Emulsion in Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil Emulsion in Water by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil Emulsion in Water by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microencapsulated Suspension by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Microencapsulated
Suspension by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Microencapsulated
Suspension by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Granules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Granules by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Granules by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Formulations by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Formulations by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Insecticides Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Insecticides by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organophosphorus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Organophosphorus by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Organophosphorus by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pyrethroids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Pyrethroids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Pyrethroids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbamates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Carbamates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbamates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organochlorines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Organochlorines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Organochlorines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Botanicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Botanicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Botanicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cereals & Grains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilseeds & Pulses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: World Historic Review for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Crop Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emulsifiable Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: World Historic Review for Emulsifiable Concentrates
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Emulsifiable
Concentrates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Insecticides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates,
Wettable Powder, Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in
Water, Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other
Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Insecticides by Formulation -
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension
Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water, Microencapsulated
Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by
Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension
Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water, Microencapsulated
Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Type - Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids,
Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: USA Historic Review for Insecticides by Type -
Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines,
Botanicals and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus,
Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: USA Historic Review for Insecticides by Crop Type -
Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Crop Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals & Grains,
Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates,
Wettable Powder, Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in
Water, Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other
Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Insecticides by
Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder,
Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water,
Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by
Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension
Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water, Microencapsulated
Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Type - Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids,
Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Insecticides by Type -
Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines,
Botanicals and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus,
Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Insecticides by Crop Type -
Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Insecticides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates,
Wettable Powder, Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in
Water, Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other
Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Insecticides by Formulation -
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension
Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water, Microencapsulated
Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by
Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension
Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water, Microencapsulated
Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Type - Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids,
Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Insecticides by Type -
Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines,
Botanicals and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus,
Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Insecticides by Crop Type -
Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Insecticides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates,
Wettable Powder, Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in
Water, Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other
Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Insecticides by Formulation -
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension
Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water, Microencapsulated
Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by
Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension
Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water, Microencapsulated
Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Type - Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids,
Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: China Historic Review for Insecticides by Type -
Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines,
Botanicals and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus,
Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: China Historic Review for Insecticides by Crop Type -
Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Insecticides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates,
Wettable Powder, Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in
Water, Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other
Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Insecticides by
Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder,
Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water,
Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by
Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension
Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water, Microencapsulated
Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Insecticides by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Type - Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids,
Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Insecticides by Type -
Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines,
Botanicals and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus,
Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Insecticides by Crop Type -
Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Insecticides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates,
Wettable Powder, Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in
Water, Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other
Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: France Historic Review for Insecticides by
Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder,
Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water,
Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by
Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension
Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water, Microencapsulated
Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Type - Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids,
Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: France Historic Review for Insecticides by Type -
Organophosphorus, Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines,
Botanicals and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus,
Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Organochlorines, Botanicals and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Crop Type - Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds &
Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: France Historic Review for Insecticides by Crop Type -
Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals &
Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Insecticides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insecticides by Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates,
Wettable Powder, Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in
Water, Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other
Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Insecticides by
Formulation - Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder,
Suspension Concentrates, Oil Emulsion in Water,
Microencapsulated Suspension, Granules and Other Formulations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Insecticides by
Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Emulsifiable Concentrates, Wettable Powder, Suspension

