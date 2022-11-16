KetoCitra® Now Approved as a “Natural Health Product” in Canada that Helps to Support Kidney Health
KetoCitra®, is a medical food for the dietary management of PKD and was launched in November 2021.
This is an important step in our company’s effort to bring products to market that can bring hope to millions of people with PKD and kidney disease around the world.”SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KetoCitra®, is a medical food for the dietary management of PKD and was launched in November 2021. KetoCitra® is intended to be used under medical supervision and is covered by a granted patent US Patent No. 11,013,705 titled “Methods and Compositions for Supporting Renal Health”. The Company also has exclusive rights in additional pending patent applications worldwide.
The Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) of Canada has concluded that KetoCitra complies with the Product License Application (PLA) requirements of the Natural Health Products Regulations (NHPR).
Products that are classified as natural health products (NHPs) are considered to be safe for use over the counter and of high quality. NHPs are products that contain naturally occurring substances that are used to maintain or restore health in individuals.
We are pleased that KetoCitra® has been recognized in Canada as a natural health product that helps to support kidney health. This is an important step in our company’s effort to bring products to market that can bring hope to millions of people with PKD and kidney disease around the world.
PKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic diseases, causing kidney enlargement and function loss over time that affects over 600,000 Americans and 13 million people worldwide. It is one of the leading causes of kidney failure requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation.
About Santa Barbara Nutrients, Inc.
Santa Barbara Nutrients is a public benefit corporation incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The experienced SBN team is composed of kidney researchers and patients dedicated to bringing to market novel medical foods and other innovative products to help people with PKD and other renal diseases.
The company is committed to scientific and clinical research to develop science-backed products that support human health and address significant unmet medical needs.
