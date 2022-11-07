Submit Release
Leaf Blower Utilized in Injured Hiker Rescue in Sandwich

CONTACT:
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski
CO Joseph Canfield
603-744-5470
November 7, 2022

Sandwich, NH – On November 5, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Sandwich, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, Tamworth, Tuftonboro, Meredith, Holderness, and Ashland Fire Departments, Stewart’s Ambulance, Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of an injured hiker on the Wentworth Trail on Mount Israel in Sandwich.

Rescuers located Christine Mellnick, 42, of Nashua, NH, approximately 1.9 miles from the trailhead with an injured ankle. Mellnick was unable to walk and was subsequently carried in a litter to the trailhead, arriving just after 7:00 p.m. Mellnick was transported to the hospital by a friend.

The rescue was complicated due to the recent heavy foliage accumulation of oak and beach leaves. A backpack leaf blower was utilized to clear the trail of leaves for the first 1.1 miles to reduce the slip hazard and enable the crews to safely navigate the rocky trail.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a mainly self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.

No further information is available at this time.

