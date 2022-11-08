Alpha Source Group Set to Share Expanded Offerings & Strategic Partnership Advantages at RSNA 2022
RSNA gives us a chance to meet with people with real world business challenges that we pride ourselves on being able to solve.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Source Group (ASG), the nation's leading service, repair and parts provider for original equipment providers (OEMs) and healthcare providers, will be showcasing some of its newest capabilities and partnership benefits at the world’s largest annual medical imaging forum, the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA 2022), at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from November 27 – December 1, 2022.
“RSNA gives us a chance to meet with people with real world business challenges that we pride ourselves on being able to solve,” said ASG CEO, Al Klotsche. “ When we look at the size and scope of ASG, it allows us to do things that other ISOs just can’t. When we’re sitting down with a customer, they identify a pain point and we offer them custom solutions to improve their business.”
Alpha Source Group delivers service and solutions under three brands -- Alpha Source, Medical Optics and BC Technical. Each organization brings its specialty in either biomed, surgical or imaging solutions to create a comprehensive set of capabilities and solutions for a variety of partners throughout the country. The growth of ASG over the last 12 months will be on full display at RSNA. Attendees looking to learn more about extending the life and value of their medical equipment can visit ASG at booth number 3613 on the third floor of McCormick Place.
“We’re extremely excited about the increased capabilities and capacity that we have added to our nation-wide service organization”, said Klotsche. “ From an outsourced service partner concept to a full roll out, we now have over 100 new engineers working as strategic outsourced service partners for some of the largest OEMs and Asset Managers in the country. Our uniquely tailored solutions not only meet their technical expectations, but also provide them significant financial savings.”
The guiding principle of Alpha Source Group is that each OEM’s needs are very different from one another and ASG has created a model that is flexible enough to adapt to virtually any opportunity or challenge. The significant growth that ASG has experienced in this segment has provided growth for existing employees as well as opportunities to bring new talent onto the team.
Healthcare industry professionals, RSNA attendees or editors who are interested in learning more about ASG and its offerings and custom solutions to extend the life of medical equipment can schedule an appointment to meet at RSNA. Click here to schedule your meeting.
About Alpha Source Group
Alpha Source Group provides solutions to extend the life of medical equipment for OEMs, healthcare facilities and other equipment repair providers. A unique blend of OEM quality and ISO flexibility, Alpha Source Group is the next-generation ISO, providing service for imaging and biomed medical equipment in all major markets in the U.S. Modalities serviced include PET, PET/CT, CT, MRI, NM, SPECT & SPECT/CT, BMD, and Ultrasound. The companies under the Alpha Source Group umbrella include Alpha Source, BC Technical and Medical Optics. Each organization brings its specialty in biomed, surgical or imaging solutions to create a comprehensive set of capabilities. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis. For more information, visit alphasourcegroup.com or call 800-654-9845.
